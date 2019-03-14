×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
2.24K   //    14 Mar 2019, 12:37 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Cristiano Ronaldo wants James Rodriguez at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved once again that he is the 'boss' at Juventus by 'singlehandedly' knocked Atletico Madrid with his hat-trick. Now the Portuguese superstar wants to bring more reinforcements for the Italian giant, according to a report.

The report states that Ronaldo is willing to reunite with former Real Madrid teammate James Rodriguez. The Colombian is now facing a contrast situation from the 34 years old after Bayern got knocked out from the Champions League.

He has been on an uncertain future at the German giant this season while going back to Real Madrid seems cannot be an option following Zidane's appointment. Ronaldo, however, is willing to offer an escape route for the star playmaker and would welcome him at Juventus.

Madrid bought James from Monaco for €80 million in 2014. Despite his huge price, James only lasted for 3 seasons at Spain before being exiled to Bayern.

Zidane to battles Spurs and AC Milan for Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has been a phenomenon for Real Betis this season. The 22 years old has scored a combined 10 goals and 3 assists in Europa and domestic league. It is no secret that the Argentinian is becoming one of the most wanted starlets because of his recent impressive displays.

Real Madrid new manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on the sensational midfielder. However, Zidane would need to join a bidding war with AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur for the player. Both Real Madrid competitors are willing to pay as much as €50 million for Lo Celso.

Madrid has been facing some problems in midfield this season. 29 years old Toni Kroos has suffered a dip in performance while Luka Modric is already got past his 30. Florentino Perez has bought talents such as Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Odriozola, and Andriy Lunin in previous windows to rejuvenate the squad. Hence, Lo Celso's Madrid transfer is more than likely.

Advertisement

Napoli give a blow to Liverpool and Manchester City over Insigne transfer

Lorenzo Insigne is one of Napoli's best superstars this season. The Italian star was putting a yet another impressive display against Sassuolo in Serie A and saved his team from certain defeat.

However, he has faced an uncertain future at his club recently, alarming many European giants such as Liverpool and Manchester City. Despite many interests, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis was quick to put a blow to the superstar's suitor.

He said, "He (Insigne) is not on the market, I have not registered interest in Insigne. He is an extraordinary, attractive player, there are few like him. When someone is good, the interest of 7, 8, 9 or 10 teams is normal. However, one thing is to desire it, one thing is to give the money. Pay coin, see the camel. Insigne does not have a price, otherwise, we would have put a release clause in his contract,"


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Juventus top target rejects Madrid to join Barca, Marcelo still on course to Juve despite Zidane appointment and more Serie A news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo reveals stance over Real Madrid return, United in contact with Raiola over €100 mn target and more Serie A news: 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with Real Madrid ace playmaker
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: the Portuguese star wants Juventus to make a double signing to reunite with key duo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar agrees to join Juventus on a 4-year-deal, Conte wants to hijack Barcelona target and more Serie A news: 8 March 2019               
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo chronicles: Breaking records at ease with Juventus 
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola 'agrees' to join Juventus on a 4-year deal, Juve interested in Barcelona £134 mn midfielder target and more Serie A news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: Did Cristiano Ronaldo make a mistake by moving to Juventus?
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks 30-year-old record; propels Juventus to a record number of points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar CAG FIO 01:00 AM Cagliari vs Fiorentina
16 Mar SAS SAM 07:30 PM Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
16 Mar SPA ROM 10:30 PM SPAL vs Roma
17 Mar TOR BOL 01:00 AM Torino vs Bologna
17 Mar GEN JUV 05:00 PM Genoa vs Juventus
17 Mar ATA CHI 07:30 PM Atalanta vs Chievo
17 Mar EMP FRO 07:30 PM Empoli vs Frosinone
17 Mar LAZ PAR 07:30 PM Lazio vs Parma
17 Mar NAP UDI 10:30 PM Napoli vs Udinese
18 Mar MIL INT 01:00 AM Milan vs Internazionale
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us