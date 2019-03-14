Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.24K // 14 Mar 2019, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Cristiano Ronaldo wants James Rodriguez at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved once again that he is the 'boss' at Juventus by 'singlehandedly' knocked Atletico Madrid with his hat-trick. Now the Portuguese superstar wants to bring more reinforcements for the Italian giant, according to a report.

The report states that Ronaldo is willing to reunite with former Real Madrid teammate James Rodriguez. The Colombian is now facing a contrast situation from the 34 years old after Bayern got knocked out from the Champions League.

He has been on an uncertain future at the German giant this season while going back to Real Madrid seems cannot be an option following Zidane's appointment. Ronaldo, however, is willing to offer an escape route for the star playmaker and would welcome him at Juventus.

Madrid bought James from Monaco for €80 million in 2014. Despite his huge price, James only lasted for 3 seasons at Spain before being exiled to Bayern.

Zidane to battles Spurs and AC Milan for Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has been a phenomenon for Real Betis this season. The 22 years old has scored a combined 10 goals and 3 assists in Europa and domestic league. It is no secret that the Argentinian is becoming one of the most wanted starlets because of his recent impressive displays.

Real Madrid new manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on the sensational midfielder. However, Zidane would need to join a bidding war with AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur for the player. Both Real Madrid competitors are willing to pay as much as €50 million for Lo Celso.

Madrid has been facing some problems in midfield this season. 29 years old Toni Kroos has suffered a dip in performance while Luka Modric is already got past his 30. Florentino Perez has bought talents such as Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Odriozola, and Andriy Lunin in previous windows to rejuvenate the squad. Hence, Lo Celso's Madrid transfer is more than likely.

Advertisement

Napoli give a blow to Liverpool and Manchester City over Insigne transfer

Lorenzo Insigne is one of Napoli's best superstars this season. The Italian star was putting a yet another impressive display against Sassuolo in Serie A and saved his team from certain defeat.

However, he has faced an uncertain future at his club recently, alarming many European giants such as Liverpool and Manchester City. Despite many interests, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis was quick to put a blow to the superstar's suitor.

He said, "He (Insigne) is not on the market, I have not registered interest in Insigne. He is an extraordinary, attractive player, there are few like him. When someone is good, the interest of 7, 8, 9 or 10 teams is normal. However, one thing is to desire it, one thing is to give the money. Pay coin, see the camel. Insigne does not have a price, otherwise, we would have put a release clause in his contract,"

Advertisement