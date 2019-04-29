Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star at Juventus, PSG offer massive €70m for Juventus midfielder and more Serie A news: 29 April 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 468 // 29 Apr 2019, 12:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill as we draw even closer into the summer transfer window. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juan Mata at Juventus

The Spanish midfielder has proven his worth once again by scoring a vital goal against Chelsea. The 31 years old is still a key part for Manchester United although he has been starving for minutes this season.

The former Chelsea star's contract at the Manchester outfit has stalled so far and, he could be a bargain transfer for any interested suitors. Barcelona are said to be the most interested team but, Juventus could also serve as a possible destination for the midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants the Manchester United star and believes that the Spaniard would provide more technicality at the midfield. The Italian champion are even ready to offer a higher salary to the player compared to the Catalans.

PSG offer a staggering €70 million for Pjanic

The French outfit seem to have resigned over Adrian Rabiot's imminent departure. The talented central midfielder has been frozen by the club due to his refusal to extend his contract at Parc des Princes. He will be available for free in the summer and has left PSG searching for another midfielder.

However, PSG surely are not short of money and are willing to offer Juventus some cash worth more than €70 million for Miralem Pjanic, according to a report. The Bosnian midfielder has established himself as one of the best in the world at his position.

He has contributed 4 goals and 7 assists combined in both Champions and domestic league this season. He is also known for his pinpoint passes and would provide PSG with sufficient ball supplies from the center of the park. Unfortunately, the report states Juventus want no less than €100 million for their prized-star.

Carlo Ancelotti insists Mertens would stay beyond this season

The former Real Madrid manager has expressed his delight over Napoli's 2-0 triumph against Frosinone. He also spoke about Dries Mertens's future which has been subjected by several speculations lately.

"We played a good game, it was important to win and give positive signals. Now we will try to close the season well. We can't let our guard down, we will try to get as many points as possible, our goal is to reach 80 points.

Advertisement

"Mertens? I always think he is great, even when he is poor. He gives everything and works a lot for the team. I really like his attitude. Is he included in the future of Napoli? Yes, certainly yes. He is an important player for the attitude and he manages to convey this to his teammates.

"Younes? He came from an injury, it is normal to not have continuity. Today he showed what he can do. He is formidable in one-on-one situations, which is why he must be used," he concluded.