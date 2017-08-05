Cristiano Ronaldo wants England return, Barcelona identify 3 players, and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 5th August 2017

Here's a quick recap of all the important transfer news and rumours of the day.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Football Transfer Roundup 05 Aug 2017, 22:56 IST

Ronaldo is fed up with Spanish authorities

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. The tremors of Neymar's record shattering transfer to Paris Saint-Germain seem to be far reaching, in what seems to be a potential domino effect.

All of a sudden, several high and low profile transfers are being spoken about around the world and here's a quick transfer round up from across the globe.

Premier League

Jose Mourinho will keep tabs on the situation

Manchester United put on red alert after Ronaldo says he wants to return to England

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told a Spanish court that he wants to return to England. The charismatic striker is understood to be fed up with Spanish authorities and the controversial tax issue he's currently embroiled in.

The Portuguese international's remark has reportedly put English giants Manchester United on high alert once again as they hope to reunite with their former club hero, according to Sky Sources.

Mahrez tells Leicester City that he wants to engage in conversation with AS Roma

According to reports from The Sun, Riyad Mahrez has told Leicester City chiefs that he'd like to begin talks with AS Roma over a potential move.

However, club chiefs are reportedly playing hard ball and refuse to allow the deal to happen despite having already received and rejected 2 bids from the Italian side.

Watford want Liverpool's Alberto Moreno

The Spanish left-back was unceremoniously from his spot by James Milner last season. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is indifferent to losing the player and is believed to be willing to sell Moreno if an appropriate offer comes in.

Latest reports from the Daily Express claim that Watford have emerged as the number one contenders to provide refuge to the Spaniard.

Leeds United F.C. sign Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan deal

The Manchester United player has official moved to the Championship side - Leeds United F.C. after being deemed as surplus to requirements at United.

Sky Sources confirmed that Borthwick-Jackson has completed his medical at Leeds and will be staying on a season-long loan.