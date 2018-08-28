Cristiano Ronaldo will score tons of goals, says former World Cup winner

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

Former Juventus midfielder Mauro Camoranesi has backed new signing Cristiano Ronaldo to come good sooner rather than later, assuring that he will score tons of goals for the Old Lady. Ronaldo failed to hit the back of the net in his first two competitive appearances for Juventus since joining the club in an £88 million deal from Real Madrid.

“We’re talking about a player who has scored more than 500 goals, with exceptional qualities,” Camoranesi told Tuttosport.

“Just because he didn’t score in his first two games, it doesn’t mean anything. It’s just one of those things. He’ll score tons of goals before the end of the season. He has everything, explosive power, pace and technique," he added.

Teams in Italy adopt a much more conservative approach than clubs in LaLiga, which affords Ronaldo much less space in the box to weave his magic. Camoranesi feels this is the major reason why the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has started slowly, but feels he will find his groove in no time.

“Many teams in Italy defend with many players in their own half. This limits the space he has, so an understanding with his teammates is needed to find it, as well as his great power. The ideal way to feed him would be to give him the ball with only one or two opponents for him to get past, but that’ll hardly happen in Italy. What is for certain is that Juve’s players, with their qualities, won’t struggle to understand each other," Camoranesi explained.

Ronaldo, in two Serie A games thus far, has had 15 shots in total but has failed to net even once although he did register an assist in Juventus' 2-0 home win against Lazio this past weekend. He will be looking to open his account when he lines up for the Old Lady against Parma in their next fixture.