Cristiano Ronaldo willing to take massive pay cut to return to former club - Reports

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is intent on a move back to his former club Manchester United. The Portuguese star is keen to leave Turin as Juventus have endured a poor season domestically and in Europe under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a pay cut in order to ensure the deal happens. The 36-year-old currently earns €29 million per year in wages at Juventus, a fee Manchester United will not be willing to pay.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a four-year contract from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €100 million in the hope that he would lead them to Champions League glory during his time with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has led Juventus to two Serie A titles in his first two seasons in Turin, but has been unable to lead them past the quarter-final stage of the competition since joining the club.

Despite scoring an astonishing 32 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has received heavy criticism from fans and pundits for being unable to produce the goods for Juventus in the big games.

This has forced the five-time Ballon D'Or winner to look for a move away from the club. Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be keen on a move back to Manchester United this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford during which he won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and a Ballon d'Or before leaving the club to join Real Madrid in 2009.

The Red Devils have been heavily dependent on Edinson Cavani to produce the goods for them in front of goal this season, but with the Uruguyuan yet to sign a contract extension, Manchester United could be in the market for a new striker.

🚨|



Manchester United have contacted Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over the possibility to bring back the Portuguese to the Old Trafford.



[Gazzetta] pic.twitter.com/2VHUos0SCe — CristianoXtra™ (@RonaldoZone_) April 23, 2021

Juventus willing to sanction the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United this summer to reduce their financial burden

Advertisement

AC Milan v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Juventus, like most of Europe's top clubs, are suffering financially due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The club are willing to sanction the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer due to the enormity of his wages.

Manchester United 'make contact with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent over return this summer' https://t.co/29NWQnLArp — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 23, 2021

Juventus will reportedly demand a fee in the region of €30 million for the former Real Madrid man. Reports have also suggested that Juventus could use Cristiano Ronaldo as a part of an exchange deal to bring Paul Pogba back to the club from Manchester United.