Fans left amused at Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising choice of cleats

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in different boots than his usual ones in Juventus practice sessions.

Juventus hope to lift the trophy as Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in perfect shape before the league resumes.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to leave any box unchecked

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars in the industry and is one of the very few athletes to have a lifetime contract with shoe brand Nike. So when the Portuguese sensation stepped up to Juventus' practice session last week with a new pair of studs, football fans were left confused.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be reportedly using pair of old Nike Mercurial Superfly 6 soccer boots for Juventus practice sessions. Now Cristiano Ronaldo has switched to his Mercurial Dream Speed boots, but with special studs. A further look at the soleplate of Cristiano Ronaldo's soccer cleats reveals that he is not wearing standard SG studs but some special ones. It is reported that the studs are from a French brand Smartpower, who recently launched a new type of screw-in SG studs.

The Bianconeri are getting more and more ready to return to the field! 💪⚽️



The reason for Cristiano Ronaldo's choice is quite interesting. According to the French company, the studs are designed to offer more acceleration, lateral stability, thrust, and unparalleled comfort for the player. They are not circular like the usual SG studs but have a special cut. Each stud direction can be adjusted by the player for an optimal result.

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen donning special studs in practice

According to outlets such as Tuttosport and Sport Mediaset, Cristiano Ronaldo believes the change to his boots will provide him a stronger grip on the turf and enable him to run faster. It's not entirely a new idea, as Montpellier forward Andy Delort has already been donning these studs since February. The studs so far seem to be producing positive results for the player, as Delort set a record for this season in Ligue 1 by sprinting at 36.8km/h. A detail that must not have gone unnoticed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is not yet clear if Cristiano Ronaldo will use the new cleats in the game against Milan or if they will still remain in the experimental phase for a while. There is one thing that is for certain, Cristiano Ronaldo has been waiting to return to the ground for a while now, and new boots or not, the Portuguese would want to at his best when he gets back on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to lead Juventus to the Serie A title

Serie A is said to resume in a few days, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Cristiano Ronaldo produce magical performances on the pitch. At the moment Juventus are enjoying their position at the top of the table. Still, Lazio is just one point below the Bianconeri and would love to spoil the party for the table-toppers once the season resumes.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a beast this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form this season and would love to continue from where he left off in March. The Portuguese has scored 21 goals in his 22 matches for Juventus in the Italian league and would love to add more goals to his tally as he looks to drive The Old Lady to yet another league win.