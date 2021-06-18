CRO vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 18th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Croatia lock horns with Czech Republic in an important Group D encounter. Both teams will be intent on securing a place in the knock-outs and cannot afford to lose this game.

Croatia suffered a disappointing start to their Euro 2020 campaign and clumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of England. The Balkan giants are in a period of transition at the moment and will have to play out of their skins in this fixture.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, stunned Scotland in their opening game of the tournament and will look for a similar result in this match. The Czechs have impressive players in their ranks and can certainly pack a punch on their day.

Squads to choose from

Croatia (CRO)

Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga; Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec; Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

Czech Republic (CZR)

Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka, Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima; Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra

Predicted Playing XIs

Croatia (CRO)

Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric

Czech Republic (CZR)

Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal; Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek; Lukas Masipust, Jakub Jankto, Vladimir Darida; Patrik Schick

Match Details

Match: Croatia (CRO) vs Czech Republic (CZR), UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match

Date: 18th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Croatia (CRO) vs Czech Republic (CZR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Croatia have a balanced squad but will need their midfield and attack to step up in this fixture. The likes of Ante Rebic and Luka Modric have enjoyed impressive club campaigns this season and are good picks for this team.

Patrik Schick scored one of the best goals in Euro history against Scotland last week and is a must-have for this fixture. The Czech striker has been in good form in recent weeks and will look to find the back of the net in this fixture.

Sime Vrsaljko and Vladimir Coufal are important wide players for their respective teams and can pose a threat in the final third. Tomas Vaclik is known for his shot-stopping skills and should also make it to the team.

The Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 predicts a stalemate between these two European sides.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Tomas Vaclik; Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Luka Modric (C), Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic; Ante Rebic, Patrik Schick (VC)

Captain: Luka Modric (CRO), Vice-Captain: Patrik Schick (CZR)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Tomas Vaclik; Domagoj Vida, Jan Boril, Sime Vrsaljko, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Luka Modric (VC), Marcelo Brozovic, Vladimir Darida; Ante Rebic, Patrik Schick (C)

Captain: Patrik Schick (CZR), Vice-Captain: Luka Modric (CRO)

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi