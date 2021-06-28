CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 28th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Spain lock horns with Croatia at the Parken Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks and will have to step up in this match.

Croatia were on the verge of crashing out of the group stages but bounced back with a brilliant victory against Scotland last week. The Balkan giants can pack a punch on their day and have their work cut out for them in this fixture.

Spain also experienced a similar group campaign but came away with a stunning 5-0 victory against Slovakia in their final game in Group E. La Furia Roja can be lethal on their day but have a few issues to resolve ahead of this game.

Squads to choose from

Croatia (CRO)

Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga; Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec; Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

Spain (SPN)

David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez; Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

Predicted Playing XIs

Croatia (CRO)

Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

Spain (SPN)

Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata

Match Details

Match: Croatia (CRO) vs Spain (SPN), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 28th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Croatia (CRO) vs Spain (SPN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Spain have had six different goalscorers so far at Euro 2020 and it has been fairly difficult to predict Luis Enrique's line-ups this summer. The former Barcelona coach has placed his faith in Morata and the Juventus striker is set to lead the line for Spain.

Jordi Alba has impressed in his role on the left flank and may well tap into his final product against Croatia. Pedri was exceptional against Slovakia and has a point to prove against Croatia's formidable midfield.

Luka Modric seems to get better with age and scored a sensational goal against Scotland as the Balkans ran riot. Aymeric Laporte scored his first goal for Spain last week and is also a good choice for this team.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Croatia to pull off a victory against Spain on Monday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dominik Livakovic; Jordi Alba (C), Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente, Sime Vrsaljko; Mateo Kovacic, Koke, Luka Modric (VC), Pedri; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno

Captain: Jordi Alba (SPN), Vice-Captain: Luka Modric (CRO)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dominik Livakovic; Jordi Alba (VC), Aymeric Laporte, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Mateo Kovacic, Koke, Luka Modric (C), Pedri; Alvaro Morata, Ante Rebic

Captain: Luka Modric (CRO), Vice-Captain: Jordi Alba (SPN)

