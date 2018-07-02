Croatia 1-1 Denmark: 5 Talking Points as Croatia win 3-2 on penalties, World Cup 2018

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 492 // 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Croatia will now face Russia in the Quarter-finals

Scoreline: Croatia (Mandzukic 4') 1-1 Denmark (Jorgensen 2') AET; Croatia win 3-2 on penalties.

Croatia edged out Denmark to secure qualification to the Quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup after an exciting penalty shootout at Nizhny Novgorod. The two sides were inseparable after the full 90 minutes and just like Russia and Spain a few hours prior to this game, the teams would have to play an additional 30 minutes of Extra Time to try and win the game.

However, the teams struggled to maintain the upper hand yet again and the shootout looked destined to happen after Luka Modric had squandered a golden opportunity to put his team ahead from the penalty spot, just 4 minutes before the final whistle that marked the end of added time.

And so it went on to penalties, where Croatia just about managed to prevail over Denmark in what was a nervy round of 16 encounter that could have easily gone the other way on another day. The result now means that Croatia will face Russia at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday, while it's the end of the road for Denmark.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from the game:

#1 Electric start failed to live up to the expectations

Jorgensen put Denmark ahead as early as in the 2nd minute

The game got off to a flying start when Mathias Jorgensen scored the opening goal for Denmark in the 1st minute after Jonas Knudsen's long throw had caused complete disarray among the Croatian defenders inside their own penalty area. Thomas Delaney, who got on the end of the loose ball, took a touch and guided it into Jorgensen's path and the defender's shot on goal deflected off a couple of Croatian players, including their keeper Daniel Subasic, before crossing the line.

Croatia responded quickly and equalized just 1 minute and 52 seconds after going behind in yet another unusual way after Henrik Daalsgard's clearance from Sime Vrsaljko's cross cannoned off his teammate Andreas Christensen and fell straight into the path of Mario Mandzukic, who made no mistake from close-range to restore parity between the two sides.

Despite the game boasting of 2 goals in the first five minutes, it failed to live up to the expectations that came with the electric start after both teams struggled for quality inside the final third. Denmark settled for rigidity at the back and Croatia continued to dominate possession as the game petered out eventually and the scores remained intact over 120 minutes.