Croatia 2-1 Morocco: 5 hits and flops as the Vatreni claim third place in battle of bravehearts | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia clinched a deserved third place after a wonderful run by beating the gallant Moroccans 2-1 in an entertaining third-place playoff of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (17 November).

Both teams reached the last four on the back of emphatic defensive performances but played a more free-flowing, entertaining brand of football in this game, especially in the first half.

Croatia took the lead through a well-worked free-kick in the 6th minute.

Lovro Majer picked out Ivan Perisic with the kick after the latter had peeled away from the melee inside the box.

Perisic nodded it back in, with the Morocco defenders not picking up the run of center-back Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year-old duly headed it home in what a brilliant execution of a training ground move.

But Morocco hit back immediately after. Ziyech looped in a free-kick that Majer mis-headed and the ball floated into his own box. Achraf Dari nodded in home from close range (9').

Both teams gave it a good go after that. Achraf Hakimi's cross was inches away from the on-rushing Youssef En-Nesyri, who had overrun the ball, while Modric's low left-footed shot was well saved by Yassine Bounou (24').

Croatia looked the more threatening of the two and took the lead through a beauty (42'). Croatia attacked down the right through right-back Josip Stanisic. He passed it into Majer, whose stretched boot only directed it to a Moroccan defender.

But Sofyan Amrabat failed to clear his lines. The ball fell to Kovacic, the turnover going to Marko Livaja. He found winger Mislav Orsic on the left, who curled in a stunner to the far post that went it after hitting the woodwork.

Croatia would hold on to that lead despite some good chances for En-Nasyiri, who had one shot saved and headed one over the bar from a fine by left-back Yatiat Attiyat-Allah in the last play of the game.

2018 finalists have toiled really hard to finish third in this campaign, one where they won just two games outright, including this one.

And one can take nothing away from the Atlas Lions, the story of the tournament, the first team from Africa to reach a World Cup semi-final.

They had not conceded a goal by an opponent player till Theo Hernandez struck in the semi-final, but went on to ship four in two games straight in a sign of injuries and probable fatigue tiring them.

Here are the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Mislav Orsic (Croatia)

The winger was probably underutilized in the tournament. Notched up a vital assist against Brazil and was dangerous throughout down the left in this one. Scored a worldie and also notched up a key pass.

#4 Flop- Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Possibly the defensive midfielder of the tournament, the world has only had great things to say about the Fiorentina player in this campaign.

But despite his Sisyphean stint in this game, Amrabat was off the pace a few times in this playoff, possibly due to his heroic performances throughout the Cup.

Failed to pick up Gvardiol for the first goal, gave away the ball for the second and nearly conceded a penalty while slotting in at the back later. His passing was on the mark though, and he made 90 per cent of his attempts.

#3 Hit- Luka Modric (Croatia)

If the adage, aging like fine wine, is applicable to anyone in the Croatian team, it is their midfield maestro. Modric played the entire 90 minutes in this battle for prestige and silverware and pulled the strings in midfield with aplomb.

Made an astonishing 93 per cent of his passes while also doing some critical defensive work.

#2 Flop- Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco)

The towering striker became a national hero for his superb goal against Portugal. But he is often lost in games and his positioning play left a lot to be desired in this match. Had just 23 touches of the ball and made just 63 per cent of his passes.

But what really mattered was how he took his chances when they came to him. And that is where he faltered. Overran a Hakimi cross in the first, failed to shoot past Dominik Livakovic in the second, and most crucially, headed over relatively unmarked in the dying embers when he should have hit the target.

#1- Hit- Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

One of the defenders of the tournament, Gvardiol had a chastening experience against Messi and Co. in the semi-final. But he was back to his best in this match. Took his goal superbly to become the youngest Croatian to score in a World Cup. But his defensive performance is what makes him a hit in this line-up.

Gvardiol was always on hand to intercept and break up the play while also initiating counters. Made four clearances and three interceptions. Also made a stunning run into the opposition box and nearly scored again late in the piece.

LiveScore @livescore 🦸‍♂️ No player has made more clearances at #Qatar2022 than Josko Gvardiol (32)🦸‍♂️ No player has made more clearances at #Qatar2022 than Josko Gvardiol (32) 🇭🇷🦸‍♂️ https://t.co/wQHIgBsGDO

