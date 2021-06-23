Croatia 3-1 Scotland: 5 talking points as Luka Modric fires Croatia into the knockout stages | UEFA Euro 2020

Croatia secured qualification into the Euro 2020 Round of 16 with a 3-1 victory over Scotland in their final group stage fixture. The result means they qualified in second place from Group D behind leaders England.

Second-half goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic saw Croatia advance to the next stage of the tournament. Scotland, on the other hand, became the fourth team to be eliminated from the tournament.

Both countries came into the game needing a win to keep their Euro 2020 dream alive. They played with drive and intensity in the opening stages of the game.

Croatia were more purposeful with their passing and kept possession of the ball for large spells. Scotland, on the other hand, allowed their opponents no time on the ball as they pressed energetically and constantly looked to break on the counter.

The Croatians deservedly got the opening goal as a cross into the box found the head of a determined Perisic. He cushioned it down for Nikola Vlasic to convert in the 17th minute.

However, Scotland's energetic pressing helped them get back into the match. Callum McGregor hit an excellent strike from the edge of the box to level the game with his first goal of Euro 2020.

The second half started with the Croatians on the front foot. Luka Modric gave his country the lead again after the hour mark with an outstanding curler from outside the area.

Perisic then extended Croatia's lead in the 77th minute with a near-post header from Modric's corner kick. The goal ended Scotland's Euro 2020 hopes once and for all, and sealed a spot in the knockout stages for Croatia.

On that note, we look at five talking points of the game.

#5 Croatia finally show their quality at Euro 2020

Croatia celebrate after defeating Scotland in their Group D fixture on Matchday 3

Croatia famously reached the finals of the last World Cup to the surprise of many. As a result, expectations were high and the side was expected to deliver again at the Euros.

Croatia were expected to finish at least second in a relatively easy group. But after recording just one point and one goal in their first two games, the World Cup finalists were in danger of an early exit.

Needing a win, the side began the game on the front foot and bamboozled their hosts with brilliant passing all around the pitch. They deservedly took the lead and did not rest on their oars as they pushed for a second. Scotland got the equalizer from almost nothing but that did not dampen Croatia's spirits as they came back for the second half with the same intensity.

Second-half goals from Modric and Perisic finished the job and secured a much-needed win for the nation. They could breathe a huge sigh of relief as they advanced to the next stage of Euro 2020.

Croatia had a dismal record when they entered the Euros with just three wins in 10 preceding games. They were also slow starters at Euro 2020 and won none of their first two group stage games. But the victory over Scotland re-emphasised their quality and they will hope to take inspiration from this win heading into the knockouts.

#4 Tactical choices ultimately cost Scotland at Euro 2020

Scotland captain Andy Roberson and keeper David Marshall look disappointed after their defeat to Croatia

Scotland secured qualification for Euro 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties in the playoffs. This was the Scots' first major tournament appearance since 1998.

Expectations were not very high for the side, but their early exit from the tournament will be quite disappointing. To some extent, the tactical choices made must come under the scanner.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has favored three defenders at the back for the national side. As a result, five centre-backs were called up to the Scottish national team for the European Championship.

Against Croatia, only one of those five started. Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay played on either side of central defender Grant Hanley.

Tierney and McTominay, not used too often as centre-backs, were constantly exploited by the Croatian team. The Croats consistently played long balls over the Arsenal man who was shorter in stature, while McTominay's energy and goalscoring threat was greatly missed in midfield.

Scotland managed just one goal throughout Euro 2020, a long-range strike from McGregor against Croatia. They created just four big chances and converted none of them.

