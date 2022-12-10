Croatia (4-2 on penalties) 1-1 Brazil: Player ratings as the Vatreni knock Selecao out to reach semi-finals | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia knocked out Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning 4-2 on penalties following Marquinhos' miss in the decisive kick for Tite's side.

Neymar scored for the Selecao in the first period of extra-time, but Bruno Petkovic equalized for the Vatreni in the second.

Despite the sheer attacking quality on display, there were just two goals even after 120 minutes as it was a game of few clear-cut chances.

There were a few close calls here and there as Croatia and Brazil looked to end the match in normal time.

However, with the tie still goalless, an additional 30 minutes beckoned, and Neymar broke the deadlock towards the end of the first-half of extra-time.

The PSG ace played a neat one-two with Lucas Paqueta before evading Dominik Livakovic to fire into the roof of the net.

433 @433 CROATIA HAVE KNOCKED OUT BRAZIL! CROATIA HAVE KNOCKED OUT BRAZIL! 🇭🇷👏

Brazil seemed to have nicked it at last, but Croatia roared back into the game in the second period of the extra-time when Mislav Orsic teed up Petkovic in the 116th minute.

The match went into penalty shootouts, with Rodrygo and Marquinhos missing for Brazil, while Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, and Mislav Orsic all scored for Croatia.

Yet another World Cup heartbreak for Neymar and Co., while Zlatko Dalic's side face the winner of the Netherlands vs. Argentina game in the other quarter-final.

Here are the player ratings for both Croatia and Brazil:

Croatia Player Ratings

Dominik Livakovic - 8/10

He kept Croatia in the match with a series of vital stops and saves. Probably the best match of his international career.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



No keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 BUILD DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC A STATUE IN CROATIA

Josip Juranovic - 6.5/10

Dependable but nearly conceded a penalty for a handball in the 49th minute that was eventually deemed accidental.

Dejan Lovren - 8/10

The former Liverpool defender made a staggering 10 clearances on the night, a testament to his impact in defense.

Josip Gvardiol - 7.5/10

The mortar to Lovren's brick. He made seven clearances and blocked two shots.

Borna Sosa - 7/10

He returned to the lineup after recovering from illness and turned in a solid display at right-back at both ends. He won six of the eight duels he engaged in and also had five tackles.

Luka Modric - 8.5/10

Completed over 100 passes, created numerous chances, and also dispatched his penalty in the shootouts - Modric was at his usual best today.

SPORTbible @sportbible



37-years-old and still absolutely incredible Luka Modric appreciation post.

Marcelo Brozovic - 8/10

A never-ending reservoir of energy in midfield, running the show for Croatia with his vision, passing, and long balls.

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

Kovacic distributed the ball superbly and also displayed his ball-winning capabilities. He won eight of the 13 duels he engaged in.

Mario Pasalic - 7/10

He created a good chance for Perisic early on but the latter headed it wide.

Andrej Kramaric - 6/10

Not the best night for the Croatian striker, who failed to muster a single shot on target in 72 minutes.

Ivan Perisic - 7.5/10

The 33-year-old tested Brazil all night with his incisive runs and link-up play. He managed three shots for a goal attempt but all were off target.

Substitutes

Bruno Petkovic (72' for Kramaric) - 8/10

He brought Croatia back into the match with a crucial equalizer.

B/R Football @brfootball BRUNO PETKOVIĆ TIES IT IN THE 117TH MINUTE

Nikola Vlasic (72' for Pasalic) - 6.5/10

A peripheral figure for much of the game.

Lovro Majer (106' for Kovacic) - 5/10

Minimal impact.

Ante Budimir (110' for Sosa) - 3/10

He touched the ball just once in 10 minutes of action.

Mislav Orsic (114' for Brozovic) - 8/10

Orsic assisted Petkovic's equalizer and then scored in the shootouts. What an impact!

Brazil come up short again!

Brazil Player Ratings

Alisson - 6/10

The Brazil custodian was hardly tested but couldn't keep out Petkovic's goal and failed to save any of Croatia's penalties too.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

Militao made two quickfire shots in the 86th minute - the first was blocked and the second was dragged wide.

Marquinhos - 6/10

The PSG star missed the decisive penalty kick which knocked Brazil out. He's going to have nightmares about that moment. He also got yellow-carded in the 77th minute.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

He was key to Brazil's patient building from behind and made one crucial clearance in extra-time to deflect Lovren's cross away from Budimir, who was waiting in the middle.

Danilo - 6/10

Danilo had a great chance to open the scoring in 105th minute before Neymar, but fired his effort high and wide. He also lost possession 18 times.

Lucas Paqueta - 7/10

Brilliant one-touch passing to set up Neymar for the opening goal. However, he had two shots on goal but couldn't convert.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro made a desperate attempt in the final seconds of extra-time but it was saved by Livakovic. He buried his penalty in the shootouts, though. He did give two accurate crosses and three key passes.

Raphinha - 6/10

A huge disappointment on the right flank with minimal impact. Gave just one cross, that too inaccurate, and had an 82% passing accuracy.

Neymar - 7.5/10

He thought he'd won it for Brazil with a fabulous goal in the closing stages of the first-half of extra-time, but alas. Moreover, the PSG ace didn't even get the chance in the shootouts. He had five shots on target out of which only one was a goal. Also, the PSG star missed two great chances.

Have we seen the last of Neymar at the World Cups?

B/R Football @brfootball



HE EQUALS PELÉ AS BRAZIL'S ALL-TIME MEN'S TOP SCORER (77) NEYMAR IN EXTRA TIME WHEN BRAZIL NEED HIM.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Not the best night for the Real Madrid star. He had a half-chance in the first-half but it came to nothing. Had just 21 touches in the entire 64 minutes that he was on the field.

Richarlison - 6.5/10

He huffed and puffed but couldn't bring his A1 game today. Just one shot for goal, that too off target. Also, he only had 24 touches in 84 minutes of participation in the game.

Substitutes

Antony (56' for Raphinha) - 6.5/10

He won a free-kick in the dying embers of extra-time but it amounted to nothing.

Rodrygo (64' for Vinicius) - 5/10

The Real Madrid star missed the first penalty kick for Brazil.

Pedro (84' for Richarlison) - 6.5/10

Pedro made no mistake from 12 yards in the shootouts.

Fred (106' for Paqueta) - 5/10

Almost non-existent.

Alex Sandro (106' for Militao) - 6/10

Locked horns with Majer.

