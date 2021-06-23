Euro 2020: Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 to seal last-16 spot

Croatia turned in a scintillating display in Glasgow to beat Scotland 3-1 and seal their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Goals from Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic helped Croatia register their first win at Euro 2020. The victory against Scotland fired Zlatko Dalic's men into second place in the Group D table ahead of the Czech Republic.

Luka Modric stars in Croatia's 3-1 victory over Scotland at Euro 2020

Luka Modric starred in Croatia's Euro 2020 victory over Scotland as he grabbed a goal and an assist.

Scotland made a bright start to the game and nearly grabbed an early lead through Che Adams. The Southampton forward tried to get on the end of a beautiful cross near the back post from John McGinn. However, he couldn't make clean contact with the ball.

It was ultimately Croatia who struck first courtesy of a goal from Nikola Vlasic in the 17th-minute. Ivan Perisic headed the ball into the path of Vlasic, who took a touch before slotting the ball past David Marshall from close range.

Luka Modric almost doubled the lead for the visitors but his powerful strike from 25 yards was kept out by the Scottish goalkeeper. John McGinn came close to grabbing the equalizer for the hosts just moments later but his strike was parried away by Dominik Livakovic.

Steve Clark's men got back on level terms three minutes before the half time whistle through Callum McGregor's strike. Andrew Robertson's cross was deflected into the path of McGregor, who rifled a shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Both sides had opportunities to score during the early exchanges of the second half. Josko Gvardiol and John McGinn came close to grabbing the lead before Croatia finally managed to get in front through Luka Modric's wonder strike.

The Real Madrid midfielder curled the ball into the top-left corner with the outside of his boot to give his side the lead. Ivan Perisic's goal in the 77th-minute sealed the victory for the Croatian side.

The winger got on the end of a perfect delivery from Modric towards the near post to slot the ball past the Scottish goalkeeper. Perisic's goal proved pivotal for the visitors as it fired them to second place in Group D ahead of the Czech Republic.

Croatia will take on the runners-up in Group E in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020. Meanwhile, Scotland will head home after finishing fourth in the Group D table. They managed just one point out of a possible nine during the group stages of Euro 2020.

