Croatia vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Croatia will play Armenia at the ŠRC Velika Gorica on Tuesday in a friendly international fixture.

Croatia's form has dwindled since they reached the final of the 2018 World Cup. They had a bad outing in the UEFA Nations League and barely scraped through in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Draws against Azerbaijan and Wales secured their participation in the tournament.

Ivan Rakitic's retirement last September certainly didn't help their cause. Manager Zlatko Dalic will expect Luka Modric to do some heavy lifting in the upcoming Euros.

Meanwhile, Armenia's recent form has been encouraging, as they managed to win all three of their World Cup qualifiers in March. Their most recent victory came at the expense of Romania, as Joaquin Caparros' team ran out winners in an enthralling tie which ended 3-2.

Armenia are undefeated in their last nine matches and are currently one of the most in form teams in international football.

Croatia vs Armenia Head-to-Head

Croatia will play Armenia for the first time in their history on Tuesday.

Croatia form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Armenia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Croatia vs Armenia Team News

Croatia

Zlatko Dalic recently expressed his concerns about winger Ante Rebic's participation at the Euros. He will be unavailable for selection as he is nursing a calf problem. Centre-back Dejan Lovren is out with a muscle injury.

Mateo Kovacic, who recently won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, is expected to be rested alongside veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

Injured: Ante Rebic and Dejan Lovren

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

"Hrvatska je uvijek imala vrhunske krilne igrače; svaka konkurencija je zdrava i dobra"



🔊 Josip Brekalo#EURO2020 #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/JIsUl4K3bF — HNS (@HNS_CFF) May 30, 2021

Armenia

Three Armenian players - Varazdat Haroyan, Khoren Bayramyan and Tigran Barseghyan - are on yellow card suspension. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Varazdat Haroyan, Khoren Bayramyan, Tigran Barseghyan

Croatia vs Armenia Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Dario Melnjak; Milan Badelj, Marcelo Brozovic; Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Mislav Orsic; Ante Budimir

Armenia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Yurchenko; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Taron Voskanyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Karen Melkonyan, Artak Grigoryan, Karen Muradyan, Khoren Bayramyan; Alexander Karapetyan, Norberto Briasco

Croatia vs Armenia Prediction

Both managers will be looking to experiment with the formation and personnel in this friendly match. Croatia's objective is to get a few wins under their belt before the Euros begin and carry that momentum into the tournament.

The game is likely to be a close one and we predict that it will end in a draw.

Prediction: Croatia 1-1 Armenia

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.