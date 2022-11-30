Croatia vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Croatia take on Roberto Martinez's struggling Belgium side in a Group F match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Croatia vs Belgium Preview

Croatia are at the top of Group F at the moment and bounced back from their underwhelming performance in their opening game. The 2018 World Cup finalists thrashed Canada by a 4-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Belgium, on the other hand, are in turmoil at the moment and find themselves on the verge of elimination. The Red Devils slumped to a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Croatia vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Croatia and Belgium are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of the eight matches that have been played between the two teams.

Belgium have won their last two games against Croatia in all competitions, with Romelu Lukaku scoring all three goals across these matches.

Croatia have never faced Belgium in the FIFA World Cup. The Croatians have lost only two of their 10 matches against European opponents in the history of the competition.

Croatia have scored more than one goal in only one of their eight matches against Belgium. The last time they achieved the feat was in 2003.

Belgium were on an unbeaten run of 13 matches in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup before they suffered their shock 2-0 defeat against Morocco last week.

Croatia vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium have a strong squad at their disposal but have seen a disconcerting dip in form over the past year. With their golden generation approaching its inevitable end, the Red Devils are in desperate need of a transition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC After losing to Belgium, Canada coach John Herdman told his players that 'they belong here, and we're gonna go and 'F' Croatia, it's as simple as it gets'.



Andrej Kramarić after Croatia's 4-1 win eliminated Canada:

Croatia made a relatively poor start to their World Cup campaign but came roaring back with a victory against Canada. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Croatia 1-1 Belgium

Croatia vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Denmark to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Braithwaite to score - Yes

