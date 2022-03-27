Croatia vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Seeking to snap their three-game winless run, Bulgaria will take on Croatia at Qatar’s Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

The Croatians head into the game unbeaten in their last ten games and will seek to keep the ball rolling.

Croatia were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia in the first of their two friendly fixtures on Saturday. Croatia have won seven of their last ten games, drawing the three others.

They will now look to close out their friendly fixtures on a high note ahead of their UEFA Nations League campaign coming up in June.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria continued to struggle for form, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Qatar in their last outing. They have now failed to win their last three games, claiming one draw and losing their last two outings.

Bulgaria have managed just one win from their last six friendly games since 2020, losing three and claiming one draw.

Croatia vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head

Croatia have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming five wins from the last eight meetings between the two teams. Bulgaria have picked up just one win in this period, while two games have ended all square.

Croatia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Bulgaria Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W.

Croatia vs Bulgaria Team News

Croatia

Croatia head into the game with a fully fit 25-man squad after an injury-free game against Slovenia on Saturday.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bulgaria

Like the hosts, Bulgaria came out unscathed from their game against Qatar last time out and boast a clean bill of health.

Injured: None.

Doutbtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Croatia vs Bulgaria Predicted XIs

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Marin Pongracic, Duje Caleta-Car, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Mateo Kovacic; Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic.

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nikolay Mihaylov; Ivan Turitsov, Andrea Hristov, Petko Hristov, Vasil Bozhikov; Radoslav Kirilov, Todor Nedelev, Kristiyan Malinov, Georgi Kostadinov, Spas Delev; Martin Minchev, Kiril Despodov.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Croatia vs Bulgaria Prediction

While Bulgaria will seek to end their winless run, they will be up against a star-studded Croatian team that are unbeaten in eight straight games. The hosts could return to winning ways in this match.

Prediction: Croatia 3-1 Bulgaria.

Edited by Bhargav