Croatia vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2022

Croatia will square off against Canada in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F fixture at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Croatia got their World Cup campaign underway with a goalless draw against Morocco. The 2018 finalists dominated possession against the African team but failed to create meaningful chances in the final third.

Canada, who were making their first appearance at the World Cup since 1986, were defeated 1-0 by Belgium on Wednesday. They conceded a goal against the run of play as Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal in the 44th minute of the game.

Croatia will need to secure a win in this game to avoid a must-win situation against Belgium in their final group-stage game on Thursday. This is a must-win game for Canada, who will remain at the bottom of the table if they fail to pick up a win in this match and will be eliminated from the group stage.

Croatia vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time.

Canada have a poor record at the FIFA World Cup, losing each of their four games in the competition thus far, while also failing to score in these games.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Canada's last four games in the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia are winless in their last five games at the FIFA World Cup, with three games in that period being decided on penalties.

Croatia failed to score for the first time in a game at the FIFA World Cup, as they played out a goalless draw against Morocco on Wednesday.

Croatia vs Canada Prediction

Kockasti are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions and will be hopeful of a positive outcome here. They struggled in the final third against Morocco and their lack of pace up front was one of the glaring weaknesses of their game. They might look to start Mislav Orsic in this match.

Luka Modric was the midfield maestro in that match but will need a little bit of support in the middle of the pitch.

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice



@Wyscout



#CAN • #FIFAWorldCup After the first round of World Cup fixtures, John Herdman’s Canada have recorded the highest xG so far. Three of the top six – Canada, Germany and Argentina – lost their games to Belgium, Japan and Saudi Arabia respectively. After the first round of World Cup fixtures, John Herdman’s Canada have recorded the highest xG so far. Three of the top six – Canada, Germany and Argentina – lost their games to Belgium, Japan and Saudi Arabia respectively. 📊🇨🇦🔋 @Wyscout#CAN • #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/vyMPB7VcSq

Alphonso Davies missed a penalty against Belgium in the campaign opener and will be looking to redeem himself with a strong performance here. Canada have a poor record in the World Cup and their lack of experience in the competition might prove to be their undoing.

Croatia have a highly experienced squad and we expect them to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Canada

Croatia vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Croatia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Luka Modric to score or assist anytime - Yes

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022? Belgium Canada Croatia Morocco 3 votes