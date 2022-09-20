Croatia vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Croatia are set to play Denmark at the Maksimir Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.

Croatia come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Didier Deschamps' France in their most recent game. An early first-half penalty from veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric secured the win for Zlatko Dalic's Croatia.

Denmark, on the other hand, beat Ralf Rangnick's Austria 2-0 in their most recent game. First-half goals from Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind and Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen sealed the deal for Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark.

Croatia vs Denmark Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Croatia hold the advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Croatia beating Denmark 1-0. A second-half goal from Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic ensured victory for Croatia.

Croatia form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Denmark form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Croatia vs Denmark Team News

Croatia

Croatia's squad has some familiar names. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic and Zenit Saint Petersburg centre-back Dejan Lovren have all been named.

There could be chances for some young stars as well. RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, Bayern Munich right-back Josip Stanisic, Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic have been included as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark

Denmark, too, do not lack talent. Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen, Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen, Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sevilla striker Kasper Dolberg and Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard have been named.

There could be potential debuts for Club Brugge midfielder Casper Nielsen and young Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard, Hoffenheim winger Robert Skov and Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind are all injured.

Injured: Jonas Wind, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs Denmark Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivica Ivusic, Josip Stanisic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Lovro Majer, Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Mislav Orsic

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Victor Nelsson, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Skov Olsen, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite

Croatia vs Denmark Prediction

Croatia boast an assortment of world-class midfielders, with Luka Modric continuing to defy age by consistently producing world-class performances on a regular basis. Young stars like Josko Gvardiol and Lovro Majer are slowly establishing themselves in Europe, and Croatia will hope to hit a good run of form before the World Cup begins.

Denmark, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the performances of Christian Eriksen in Manchester United's midfield. Eriksen has arguably been his club's best player this season, and surrounded by a talented cast of footballers like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joakim Maehle, Denmark certainly have the capability to cause problems to any opposition.

Denmark to win this game.

Prediction: Croatia 1-2 Denmark

