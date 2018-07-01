Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Croatia vs Denmark: Prediction

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
2.02K   //    01 Jul 2018, 17:15 IST

FBL-WC-2018-CRO-DEN
It's time for the battle between two elite midfielders

Croatia and Denmark meet tonight in what will be the fourth knockout tie of the World Cup. It has been a long wait for both these sides to enter the knockout phase with Denmark last qualifying from their group in 2002 while Croatia did the same last in 1998. 

This has given added impetus to this tie with both sides being impressive going into tonight's battle in Nizhny Novgorod. Croatia have impressed with their attacking abilities whereas Denmark have been a perfect mix of creative play and a pragmatic approach. 

Croatia Team News

The Vatreni heavily rotated their side in the final group game against Iceland, making nine changes from a 3-0 win against Argentina. Only Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric kept their place in the starting lineup. 

Expect Croatia to play in their strongest 4-2-3-1 formation with Mario Mandzukic as the lone striker and Luka Modric playing in an advanced role behind him. 

Croatia Key Players 

Luka Modric - Arguably, Modric was the best player from the group stages and the midfielder will again be key in exploiting spaces against a resilient Denmark side. 

Ivan Perisic - The Inter Milan winger gives Croatia a different dimension going forward. Perisic's pace and end product can prove to be the difference between the two sides. 

Mario Mandzukic - Though Mandzukic scored just 9 goals for Juventus last season, his work rate and physicality is extremely crucial to Croatia going forward. 

Group stage results 

Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Croatia 3-0 Argentina 

Croatia 2-1 Iceland 

Croatia Team Form 

Luka Modric and co have lost just two friendlies this calendar year - against Brazil and Peru. Coming to Russia, Croatia won one and lost one practice game before the main tournament got underway. But despite managerial turmoil, the Vatreni achieved a brilliant turnaround and were one of the three sides that went unbeaten in the group stages. 

Denmark Team News 

William Kvist is again a doubt for this match. He broke his ribs against Peru and has been out ever since. There are no other injury concerns for Denmark. The Scandinavian side are expected to stick around with Martin Brathwaite ahead of Yussuf Poulsen. 

Denmark Key Players 

Denmark v France: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Denmark's hopes rest on Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen - The playmaker is Denmark's biggest hope of defeating Croatia. He has had 4 shots on target this World Cup and has 13 goals and 5 assists to his name in his last 16 appearances for Denmark. 

Kasper Schmeichel - With 2 clean sheets in 3 matches, Schmeichel has already stamped his authority on this side. The Leicester City custodian has made 12 saves in three matches and has conceded just the one goal, the penalty against Iceland. 

Pione Sisto: The nimble-footed, wily left winger can possess a lot of questions to Croatia's defence. 

Group stage results 

Demark 1-0 Peru

Denmark 1-1 Australia 

Denmark 0-0 France 

Denmark Team Form 

Just as Croatia, Denmark have lost only two games this calendar year. Both of their losses came as friendlies in the month of January. The Scandinavian side were unbeaten in their practice games coming into the World Cup. Scoring has been an issue for them, Denmark have scored just two goals in three games at the World Cup. 

Croatia vs Denmark - Head to Head 

These sides have met each other five times. Croatia and Denmark have won two apiece with one of the fixtures ending in a draw. The last meeting between these two teams came in 2004 where Croatia beat Denmark 2-1 in a friendly. 

Key Stats 

- Croatia have won all of their three matches coming into this game which is their longest ever streak of wins in the competition. 

- Denmark's knockout stage matches in the World Cup have produced 4.75 goals per game (19 goals in 4 matches). Denmark have scored 7 and conceded 12. 

- Luka Modric is all set to become Croatia's joint most capped player in major tournaments with 18 appearances along with Darijo Srna. 

Predicted lineups

Croatia - Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Rakitic, Badelj; Rebic, Modric, Perisic; Mandzukic

Denmark - Schmeichel; Larsen, Christensen, Kjaer, Dalsgaard; Schone, Delaney; Sisto, Eriksen, Poulsen; Jorgensen

Match prediction 

Croatia 1-0 Denmark (after extra time) 

Denmark have proved to be a tough nut to crack this World Cup and we expect goals to come hard by in this one. But Croatia have just enough artillery in their skill set to cross Denmark's hurdle but they might have to grind it out to achieve the desired result.

FIFA WC 2018 Denmark Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Christian Eriksen
10 Thrilling Last Minute Goals At The UEFA European...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as first goalless draw...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Denmark versus France - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Peru vs Denmark, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Denmark 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points as France top group...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia: Best and Worst...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia won 2-1 against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us