Croatia vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back with another set of matches this week as France take on Croatia on Monday. France have impressive players in their ranks and are the favourites to win this game.

Croatia are in a transitional phase at the moment and have been inconsistent since the turn of the year. The home side was stunned by a 3-0 Austria victory last week and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

France managed to win the UEFA Nations League last season and have one of the world's best squads at their disposal. Les Bleus suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Croatia vs France Head-to-Head

France have an impressive record against Croatia and have won six of the eight matches played between the two teams. Croatia have never defeated France and will look to create history on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2020 and ended in a 2-1 victory for France. Croatia gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to work hard this week.

Croatia form guide: L-W-D-W-W

France form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Croatia vs France Team News

Croatia need to win this game

Croatia

Ivan Perisic, Josko Gvardiol, and Sime Vrsaljko are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Luka Modric won another Champions League trophy last month and will need to play a crucial role on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ivan Perisic, Josko Gvardiol, Sime Vrsaljko

Suspended: None

France have an impressive squad

France

Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe are yet to hit full fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Aurelien Tchouameni has enjoyed an impressive season and will also feature in the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raphael Varane, Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: None

Croatia vs France Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Mislav Orsic; Andrej Kramaric

France Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, William Saliba, Jules Kounde; Jonathan Clauss, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni; Antoine Griezmann, Christopher Nkunku, Karim Benzema

Croatia vs France Prediction

France have excellent players at their disposal and will need to recover from their shock defeat against Denmark last week. The likes of Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann can be lethal on their day and will need to bring their experience to the fore in this fixture.

Croatia have struggled in recent months and will need to work hard to trouble their opponents this week. France are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Croatia 1-3 France

