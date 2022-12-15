Croatia vs Morocco Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 63 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia and Morocco will battle it out for the bronze medal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the third-place play-offs on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Having reached the finals in Russia four years ago, the Vatreni were looking to make back-to-back appearances in the showpiece clash, but a 3-0 loss to Argentina ended their run.

Zlatko Dalic's side reached the knockout stages after holding Belgium in their final group fixture before seeing off Japan and Brazil on penalties in the round of 16 and the quarter-finals respectively.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



Final:

Argentina vs. France



Third place:

Croatia vs. Morocco Just two more games remain in the 2022 World CupFinal:Argentinavs. FranceThird place:Croatiavs. Morocco Just two more games remain in the 2022 World Cup ⚽️Final:Argentina 🇦🇷 vs. France 🇫🇷Third place:Croatia 🇭🇷 vs. Morocco 🇲🇦 https://t.co/n9YbBuDlZ3

Morocco, meanwhile, scripted history by becoming the first African team and the first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals, where their fairytale run was halted by France.

The defending champions prevailed 2-0 but the Atlas Lions could still be proud of themselves, having topped their group ahead of Croatia and Belgium while dumping out Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.

Walid Regragui's side have a chance to pull off yet another scalp on Saturday by finishing in third place ahead of Luka Modric and co.

Croatia vs Morocco Head-To-Head Stats

Croatia and Morocco have clashed only twice in history, including their encounter in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game ended in a goalless stalemate, with both teams mustering two shots on target, although Croatia enjoyed more possession (65%-35%).

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🤝 0-0 vs. Croatia

2-0 vs. Belgium

2-1 vs. Canada

0-0 (p) vs. Spain

1-0 vs. Portugal

0-2 vs. France



An historic run ended by the reigning Champions. Morocco’s World Cup:🤝 0-0 vs. Croatia2-0 vs. Belgium2-1 vs. Canada0-0 (p) vs. Spain1-0 vs. Portugal0-2 vs. FranceAn historic run ended by the reigning Champions. Morocco’s World Cup:🤝 0-0 vs. Croatia✅ 2-0 vs. Belgium✅ 2-1 vs. Canada✅ 0-0 (p) vs. Spain✅ 1-0 vs. Portugal❌ 0-2 vs. FranceAn historic run ended by the reigning Champions. 🇲🇦 https://t.co/tm8pfHHv7G

Prior to the tournament, the two nations had met just once - in December 1996 for the Hassan II Trophy, where they played out a 2-2 draw.

Croatia Form Guide: L-D-D-D-W

Morocco Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Croatia vs Morocco: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

This will be Croatia and Morocco's second meeting at a major tournament, both coming in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Croatia and Morocco have played out draws in both of their previous meetings.

Croatia have played in the World Cup third-place playoff just once before - in 1998 when they beat the Netherlands to win the bronze medal.

Morocco have already made history by becoming the first African team and the first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals, and could become the first nation in both regards to win a bronze medal too.

The Atlas Lions have conceded only two goals to rival players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both coming against France in their 2-0 loss. The goal they conceded in the group stage resulted from an own goal.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 160 votes