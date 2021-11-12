Croatia vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Croatia are set to play Russia at the Gradski stadion u Poljudu on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Croatia come into this game on the back of a 7-1 win over Devis Mangia's Malta in their most recent game. A brace from Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer and goals from Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic, Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric and Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric sealed the deal for Zlatko Dalic's Croatia.

An own goal from Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic proved to be a mere consolation for Malta.

Russia, on the other hand, beat Nikos Kostenoglou's Cyprus 6-0. A brace from Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin and goals from Lokomotiv Moscow striker Fyodor Smolov, Zenit Saint Petersburg stars Andrei Mostovoy and Aleksei Sutormin and CSKA Moscow striker Anton Zabolotny secured the win for Valeri Karpin's Russia.

Croatia vs Russia Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Croatia have won two games and drawn three.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Croatia form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Russia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Croatia vs Russia Team News

Croatia

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has named a strong squad. The likes of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and Torino winger Josip Brekalo miss out due to injury issues.

However, Zenit Saint Petersburg centre-back Dejan Lovren, RB Leipzig's young star Josko Gvardiol, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, West Ham United midfielder Nikola Vlasic, Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and Dinamo Zagreb attacker Mislav Orsic have all been included.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic, Josip Brekalo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Russia

Russia, too, have named a good squad. AS Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, Atalanta attacker Aleksei Miranchuk, Antalyaspor left-back Fyodor Kudryashov and Lokomotiv Moscow striker Fyodor Smolov have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Khaykin, Zenit Saint-Petersburg left-back Danil Krugovoy and Krylia Sovetov Samara striker Ivan Sergeyev.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs Russia Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Russia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matvei Safonov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Dmitri Chistyakov, Maksim Osipenko, Sergei Terekhov, Roman Zobnin, Danil Glebov, Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksei Miranchuk, Fyodor Smolov, Aleksei Ionov

Croatia vs Russia Prediction

Croatia boast a good mixture of youth and experience. The likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic have been around for some time now, while much is expected from emerging stars like Lovro Majer and Borna Sosa.

Russia, on the other hand, will rely on the performances of Aleksandr Golovin and Aleksei Miranchuk. Fyodor Smolov has been a consistent goalscorer in the Russian Premier League, and the responsibility of leading Russia's attack could once again fall on his shoulders.

Croatia have a lot of talent in their current squad, and they should have enough to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Croatia 2-0 Russia

Edited by Abhinav Anand