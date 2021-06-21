Croatia vs Scotland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 31 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with its last set of group matches this week as Croatia lock horns with Scotland in a crucial Group D encounter at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Both teams face an uphill battle to make it to the knock-outs and will have to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Croatia have failed to meet expectations so far at Euro 2020 and will need to find their form ahead of this game. The Balkan giants have managed only one point so far and cannot afford to drop points at Hampden Park.

Scotland, on the other hand, put in a gritty display against their traditional rivals England earlier this week. The Scots are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will look to create history against Croatia.

Croatia vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Scotland have an excellent record against Croatia and have won two out of a total of five matches played between the two teams. Croatia have never defeated Scotland in an official fixture and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2013 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Scotland. Croatia have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and will need to step up in this game.

Croatia form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Scotland form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Croatia vs Scotland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Scotland have a strong squad

Scotland have surprisingly lost only one of their last nine matches at Hampden Park and have managed to win five of these games at the stadium. The Scots' only defeat in this impressive run came at the hands of Czech Republic in their first game of Euro 2020.

In the five games played between these two teams, Croatia have surprisingly managed to score only two goals. Scotland, on the other hand, have scored five goals and hold all the cards as far as the history between the two sides is concerned.

Ivan Perisic has found the back of the net in a record four major tournaments for Croatia. The Inter Milan wing-back has also scored eight goals in the World Cup and the Euros and is only behind Croatian legend Davor Suker, who has scored nine goals.

Billy Gilmour was exceptional against England last week and became the youngest-ever player to represent Scotland in a major international tournament. The Chelsea midfielder completed 40 passes in his 76 minutes on the pitch and will have to prove his mettle against the likes of Modric and Brozovic this week.

