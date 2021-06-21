Croatia vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The European Championship enters its last round of group stage matches as Croatia take on Scotland at Hampden Park Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides are tied on one point in the bottom half of Group D and will aim to pick up their first win of the competition.

Croatia stumbled into the Euros as they suffered an opening-game 1-0 defeat at the hands of England.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up failed to move on from that result as they played out a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic last time out.

In-form striker Patrik Schick gave the Czechs a 37th-minute lead from the penalty spot, but Ivan Perisic scored a neatly-executed goal to draw Croatia level in the second half.

Croatia have now gone four games without a win across all competitions, dating back to a 3-0 victory over Malta in the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Similarly, Scotland have endured a horrid start to their Euro campaign. Gregor Townsend's men suffered a 2-0 defeat to group leaders Czech Republic in their opening game of the tournament.

However, this was followed by a much more assured performance as they held the star-studded England side to a goalless draw on Friday.

Scotland are currently rooted to the bottom of Group B, level on one point with their Croatian counterparts.

Croatia vs Scotland Head-To-Head

Scotland have been the clearly superior side in the history of this fixture. They are unbeaten in all five meetings with Croatia, picking up two wins and three draws.

The two nations last met in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, when Scotland claimed a 2-0 victory in Glasgow.

Croatia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Scotland Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Croatia vs Scotland Team News

Croatia

With no injuries or suspension concerns, Croatia head into this crunch tie with a full strength squad. Rangers star Borna Barisic is expected to return to the fold after returning to full fitness last week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Scotland

Similarly, Scotland have no injuries or suspension concerns, meaning head coach Gregor Townsend has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs Scotland Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livaković; Šime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Borna Barisic; Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Rebić, Ivan Perisic

Scotland predicted XI (3-5-2): David Marshall, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Croatia vs Scotland Prediction

Both sides have struggled to perform so far in the tournament and will be desperate for all three points to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

However, we predict they will cancel each other out and share the spoils as they are both evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Croatia 1-1 Scotland

