Croatia vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue on Tuesday as Croatia take on Slovenia at the Poljud Stadium.

The hosts head into the game following a 1-0 win over Slovakia, while the visitors beat a dogged Malta side by the same scoreline.

Croatia returned to winning ways on Saturday when they beat a dogged Slovakian side 1-0 away from home.

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozović scored the only goal of the game in the final four minutes to hand Croatia their first win in three games across all competitions.

With 10 points from five games, the Blazers are currently second in the Group H standings, level on points with group leaders Russia.

Slovenia, on the other hand, claimed a 1-0 win over Malta on home turf last time out.

FC Lugano midfielder Sandi Lovrić converted his spot kick on the stroke of half time to hand the Slovenians all three points.

This followed a 1-1 draw against Slovakia where Róbert Boženík and Petar Stojanović scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

With seven points from five outings, Slovenia are currently third in the Group, three points off Tuesday’s hosts.

Croatia vs Slovenia Head-To-Head

There have been 10 meetings between the sides in the past. Croatia have been the superior side in the history of this fixture with 10 wins under their belt. Slovenia have managed just one win, while three games have ended in draws.

Croatia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W

Slovenia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Croatia vs Slovenia Team News

Croatia

Olympique Marseille defender Duje Ćaleta-Car is the only doubt for the hosts after missing the game against Slovakia due to a slight injury.

Injured: Duje Ćaleta-Car

Suspended: None

Slovenia

Following their injury-free game against Malta, head coach Matjaz Kek has a fully fit 25-man squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs Slovenia Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livaković; Josip Juranović, Dejan Lovren, Mile Škorić, Borna Sosa; Mario Pašalić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Nikola Vlašić; Andrej Kramarić; Ivan Perišić

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak; Jure Balkovec, Miha Mevlja, Miha Blazic, Petar Stojanovic; Miha Zajc, Leo Stulac; Jan Mlakar, Sandi Lovric, Josip Ilicic; Benjamin Sesko

Croatia vs Slovenia Prediction

Croatia will go against a resilient Slovenian side who are unbeaten in their last four games, picking up two wins and two draws. While we expect the Slovenians to put up a valiant fight, we are tipping the Croatians to take advantage of their home crowd support and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Slovenia

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Peter P