Croatia vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Croatia and Slovenia go head-to-head in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.

The Croatians will be looking to pick up where they dropped off, having sealed their place in the World Cup following a sensational run in the qualifiers.

Croatia sealed their place in the forthcoming World Cup in fine fashion as they finished top of Group H in the qualifiers with 23 points from 10 games.

The Vatreni head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in their last seven games, claiming five wins and two draws in that time.

They will now look to pick up where they dropped off and set the pace for their upcoming UEFA Nations League opener in June.

Meanwhile, Slovenia finished fourth in Group H of the World Cup qualifiers with 14 points from 10 games.

They won four, drew two and lost four of their six games in the qualifiers, including a 3-0 loss to Saturday’s hosts when they met back in September.

Slovenia ended their two-game winless run courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Cyprus last time out and will look to build on that result.

Croatia vs Slovenia Head-To-Head

Croatia have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides. Slovenia have managed just one win in that time, while three games have ended all square.

Croatian Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Slovenia Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Croatia vs Slovenia Team News

Croatia

Croatia have called up a star-studded 25-man squad for their upcoming friendly games, including the midfield trio of Luka Madrid, Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pašalić.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia

Slovenia have called up 24 players for their forthcoming friendly ties, with Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak headlining the team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs Slovenia Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Mario Pašalić, Mateo Kovacic; Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Jan Oblak; Jure Balkovec, Miha Mevlja, Zan Karnicnik, Petar Stojanovic; Miha Zajc, Domen Črnigoj, Sandi Lovric; Benjamin Verbic, Jasmin Kurtić; Andraz Sporar

Croatia vs Slovenia Prediction

Croatia head into the game in sensational form, claiming five wins and two draws from their final seven games of the World Cup qualifiers to book their place in Qatar. They boast a significantly superior and more experienced crop of players and we predict they will put that to good use and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Croatia 2-0 Slovenia

