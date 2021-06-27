Croatia vs Spain Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 41 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 features an intriguing set of knock-out fixtures this weekend as Spain lock horns with Croatia at the Parken Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past month and have a point to prove in this match.

Croatia were on the verge of elimination after poor results in their first two games but bounced back with a brilliant performance against Scotland. The Balkan outfit is in a transitional period at the moment and has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Spain endured a similar campaign in their group but emerged with a stunning 5-0 victory against Slovakia. La Furia Roja do have a few problems to solve this week and will need to be at their best against a strong Croatia side.

Croatia vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have a slight edge over Croatia as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four out of eight matches played between the two teams. Croatia have managed three victories against Spain and will want to level the playing field in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in an entertaining 3-2 victory for Croatia. Spain suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Croatia form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-D-L

Spain form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-D-D

Croatia vs Spain: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Spain need to win this game

Spain do not have the best record in the Round of 16 and have been eliminated at this stage in both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2016. Spain's golden generation enjoyed a stunning winning streak from 2008 to 2012 but their successors have largely failed to reach the same heights.

Croatia also have a similarly poor record at the Euros and have been knocked out in the Round of 16 on three occasions. The Croatians have reached this stage of the competition three out of six times and will need to take it up a notch against Spain.

Spain inflicted the heaviest defeat in Croatian football history with an extraordinary 6-0 victory in the UEFA Nations League in 2018. Croatia bounced back with a 3-2 win against Spain two months later but will need to be wary of another debacle this week.

At 35 years and 286 days of age, Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric became the oldest player to score a goal for Croatia at the Euros after his sensational strike against Scotland. The Croatian maestro is also his team's youngest goalscorer in the competition and remains one of Croatia's most important players.

