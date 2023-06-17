Croatia vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023

The UEFA Nations League culminates in an exciting final this weekend as Spain lock horns with an impressive Croatia side in a crucial encounter at the De Kuip Stadium on Sunday.

Croatia vs Spain Preview

Croatia have been excellent over the course of their UEFA Nations League campaign and have lived up to expectations in the competition. The Balkan outfit stunned the Netherlands with a 4-2 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar H result in this fixture.

Spain have not been at their best in recent months but have managed to claw their way into the final. La Furia Roja edged Italy to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Croatia vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have a good record against Croatia and have won five out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Croatia's three victories.

Croatia are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals last year.

Spain have won only two of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-0 scoreline against Norway in March this year.

Croatia have won two out of their last four matches against Spain in all competitions - one more victory that they had managed in their first five matches against La Furia Roja.

Spain have scored at least two goals in each of their last three matches against Croatia in all competitions.

Croatia vs Spain Prediction

Spain have not been at their best in recent months and will need to solve a few problems ahead of this match. Joselu made an impact off the bench last week and will look to pull off a similar feat this weekend.

Croatia have consistently punched above their weight over the past year and will look to cap an impressive campaign off with a trophy. The Croatians have the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Spain

Croatia vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mario Pasalic to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes