Croatia vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with a crucial fixture in the Round of 16 this week as Croatia and Spain lock horns at the Parken Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this summer and have a point to prove going into this encounter.

Croatia have not been at their best at Euro 2020 and have managed only one point from their first two games of the competition. The Balkan giants stunned Scotland in their last group game, however, and will need a similar performance in this match.

Spain's Euro 2020 campaign has also followed a fairly similar pattern with La Furia Roja being held to draws in their first two matches. Luis Enrique's charges ran riot against Slovakia with a 5-0 victory earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Croatia vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have a slight edge over Croatia as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four out of eight matches played between the two teams. Croatia have managed three victories against Spain and will want to level the playing field in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in an entertaining 3-2 victory for Croatia. Spain suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Croatia form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-D-L

Spain form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-D-D

Croatia vs Spain Team News

Croatia need to win this game

Croatia

Borna Barisic remains the only injury concern for Croatia and his knock might rule him out of this match. Luka Modric was sensational against Scotland and will likely partner Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic in a three-man midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Borna Barisic

Suspended: None

Spain need to win this game

Spain

Luis Enrique has a few decisions to make with the likes of Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia, and Dani Olmo competing for places in the forward line. Sergio Busquets was impressive against Slovakia and is likely to start ahead of Rodri for Spain.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs Spain Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata

Croatia vs Spain Prediction

Spain have a unique blend of youth and experience at Euro 2020 and hit their stride in fine fashion against Slovakia. Pedri and Sergio Busquets played key roles in Spain's performance on the day but will have their work cut out for them against Modric and Kovacic.

Croatia can be exceptional on their day and have secured brilliant results against La Furia Roja in the past. Spain have plenty of experience at the Euros, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Croatia 1-2 Spain

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi