Croatia vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

The UEFA Euro qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wales lock horns with an impressive Croatia side in an important encounter at the Poljud Stadium on Saturday.

Croatia vs Wales Preview

Wales have flattered to deceive on the international stage in recent years and will need to justify their potential this year. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat against England last year and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Croatia, on the other hand, have pulled off several sensational results over the past decade and will be intent on topping their qualification group. The hosts edged Morocco to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Croatia vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Croatia have an excellent record against Wales and have won four out of the six matches that have been played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Wales have never defeated Croatia on the international stage but did hold their opponents to a 1-1 draw in the previous game between the two teams in 2019.

The six official matches between these two teams have seen only two clean sheets, with Croatia achieving the feat on both occasions.

Croatia were on an impressive winning streak of four matches against Wales before they were held to a 1-1 draw in 2019.

Croatia are unbeaten against Wales at home and have won their last three home matches against the Welsh team in all competitions.

Wales finished at the bottom of their group at the World Cup last year and managed to pick up only one point from their three group games.

Croatia vs Wales Prediction

Croatia are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will be intent on ending their wait for an international trophy at the Euros. The likes of Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric can be effective on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Wales have a good squad at their disposal but were visibly out of their depth at the World Cup. Croatia are the more seasoned team on the international stage and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Croatia 3-1 Wales

Croatia vs Wales Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Croatia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Perisic to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes