Crotone vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Crotone are set to host Atalanta on Saturday at the Stadio Ezio Scida in their next Serie A fixture.

Crotone come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Cagliari in their most recent Serie A fixture. Goals from Greek left-back Charalampos Lykogiannis, Argentina international Giovanni Simeone, young winger Riccardo Sottil and Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro secured the victory for Eusebio Di Francesco's men.

Brazilian attacker Junior Messias and winger Salvatore Molina scored the consolation goals for Crotone, who had former Napoli midfielder Luca Cigarini sent off in the second half to compound their misery.

Atalanta, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Sampdoria in their latest Serie A fixture. Goals from veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella, Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby and Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto ensured victory for Sampdoria.

A penalty from striker Duvan Zapata provided the only goal for Atalanta.

Crotone vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

In seven previous encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and drawn the other two.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2018, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Rolando Mandragora for Crotone was cancelled out by a goal from Argentine centre-back Jose Luis Palomino for Atalanta.

Crotone form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-D-L

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-L-L

Crotone vs Atalanta Team News

Crotone manager Giovanni Stroppa will be unable to call upon the services of young Romanian winger Denis Dragus, who is unavailable due to an injury. Former AS Monaco and Newcastle United attacker Emmanuel Riviere is a doubt, while midfielder Luca Cigarini is suspended.

Injured: Denis Dragus

Doubtful: Emmanuel Riviere

Suspended: Luca Cigarini

Meanwhile, Atalanta will be without Italian goalkeepers Pierluigi Gollini and Marco Carnesecchi, as well as centre-back Mattia Caldara, who are all out through injury. There remain doubts over the availability of Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon.

Injured: Pierluigi Gollini, Marco Carnesecchi, Mattia Caldara

Doubtful: Marten de Roon

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto, Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Giovanni Crociata, Ahmad Benali, Arkadiusz Reca, Junior Messias, Simeon Nwankwo

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marco Sportiello, Bosko Sutalo, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Crotone vs Atalanta Prediction

Crotone have had a poor start to the season, and are yet to win a game in the league. The likes of Nigeria international Simeon Nwankwo and Junior Messias will have to step up in order for Crotone to get a positive result from this game.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have conceded seven goals in their last two Serie A games. One of the most entertaining teams to watch in attack, manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be eager to restore balance and ensure that this defensive wobble doesn't result in a downward slide.

Atalanta have the tools to break Crotone down, and should be able to secure a victory.

Prediction: Crotone 1-3 Atalanta

