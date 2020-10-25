Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been asked to leave the club by former player Paul Ince, in an interview with beIN Sport via Metro.

Pogba has not started recent games for Manchester United and has found himself on the bench. Due to his current situation, Ince said that he should be sold by the Red Devils.

Paul Ince, who made more than 280 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, has stated that it is worrying that Pogba is being dropped for midfielders like Scott McTominay and Fred.

"For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying, ‘I must be doing something wrong if I can’t get in this team’."

Ince admitted that he had been disappointed with Pogba's performances.

"But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid. ‘I think his performances since he has been here have been inconsistent. Paul Pogba is a world-class player and when he moved to Old Trafford I thought, ‘great’."

Solskjær: "When you have got good players, it is a nice challenge and a nice decision to make when you have got players on the bench that can come on to impact the game. I think Paul [Pogba], in all three games this week, has come on and made a very positive impact." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 25, 2020

The former Liverpool midfielder accused Pogba of being a problem and pointed to fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes as the ideal Manchester United player.

"But all he has done is been a problem. ‘The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Man United player. ‘He has performed consistently and Paul Pogba hasn’t done that and that is why he finds himself on the bench.’"

Pogba was a second-half substitute for Manchester United against Chelsea. The France international did not start the Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain as well, making another second-half substitute appearance.

Let’s stay focused for the next ones! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/OIsrV0ZT46 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 24, 2020

The 27-year old recently spoke about his dream to play for Real Madrid. The former Juventus man has a year left in his Manchester United contract, with an option to extend it for another year.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club intend to trigger that option.

