Crotone vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Crotone welcome Benevento in their upcoming Serie A fixture at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday.

The hosts are the bottom-placed side in the Italian top-flight with just two wins and nine points from their 17 games. Benevento, on the other hand, have done well for a promoted side and are in 10th place with 21 points.

Four of the visitors' six wins this term have come on their travels and they'll be hoping for a positive result here as well.

#CROTONEBENEVENTO: DOMANI, ORE 18.10, SU OTTOCHANNEL LA CONFERENZA PRE-GARA DI MISTER INZAGHI https://t.co/Xvsd97CxuT — Benevento Calcio (@bncalcio) January 14, 2021

Crotone vs Benevento Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 26 times across all competitions. The record is perfectly even at this point in time, with both sides having 11 wins to their name. Four meetings between them have ended in draws.

The two sides last met each other in Serie B during the previous campaign, after which both of them secured promotion to the top-flight.

Both sides recorded a win in their respective home fixtures. The Pitagorici secured a 3-0 win back in July when these sides last met at Sunday's venue.

Crotone form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-W-L

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-W-W

Crotone vs Benevento Team News

Crotone

The hosts will head into the fixture without Salvatore Molina and Luca Marrone, who are long-term absentees.

Ahmad Benali and Luca Cigarini's availability for the game remains doubtful as they continue nursing their calf injuries.

Defender Arkadiusz Reca was handed a one-match ban after he accumulated five yellow cards for the campaign.

Injured: Salvatore Molina, Luca Marrone

Doubtful: Ahmad Benali, Luca Cigarini

Suspended: Arkadiusz Reca

Benevento

Pasquale Schiattarella has testes positive for COVID-19

Gli Stregoni manager Filippo Inzaghi will have to make the trip to Southern Italy without Gaetano Letizia, Gabriele Moncini, and Luca Caldirola, who are ruled out with injuries.

Pasquale Schiattarella tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and remains in isolation. Gianluca Caprari, Iago Falque, and Andres Tello are in contention to mark their return after spells on the sidelines.

Juventus are set to complete the signing of Bryan Reynolds from Dallas FC.



He’ll renew his passport in the next days, he’ll join Benevento side in Serie A until June [Juve can’t sign any extra UE player now] then next season Reynolds will play for Juve. 🇺🇸⚪️⚫️ @UCLonCBSSports — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2021

Bryan Reynolds, Juventus' latest signing has joined Benevento on loan and is available to start in this game.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Gabriele Moncini, Luca Caldirola, Pasquale Schiattarella

Doubtful: Alessandro Tuia, Nicolas Viola

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Benevento Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Giuseppe Cuom; Salvatore Molina, Eduardo Henrique, Niccolo Zanellato, Milos Vulic, Denis Drăguș; Emmanuel Riviere, Junior Messias

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Barba, Lorenzo Del Pinto, Kamil Glik, Alessandro Tuia; Riccardo Improta, Bryan Dabo, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula

Crotone vs Benevento Prediction

Benevento are enjoying a great season in the top-flight after a gap of three years. Crotone, on the other hand, have not enjoyed the same fortune in their return to Serie A.

Though the visitors have only scored three goals more than the hosts, they have made them count and have also been better defensively.

We predict a win for the visitors thanks to their great away form this term.

Prediction: Crotone 1-2 Benevento.