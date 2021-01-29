Crotone vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Crotone entertain Genoa in their round 20 fixture in Serie A on Sunday at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

The hosts are the bottom-placed side in the Italian top-flight. After getting back to winning ways against Benevento, they suffered their fourth defeat in five games last time around.

Genoa have lost just once in their last six games and have stayed above the relegation zone. They are currently 16th in the standings with 18 points.

Crotone vs Genoa Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 14 times across all competitions. The hosts are winless against the visitors in Serie A. Their only win in this fixture came in Serie B in 2002.

Il Grifone have eight wins to their name and five games have ended in draws. These sides last clashed in the opening fixture of the Serie A season. In that fixture, Genoa recorded a comprehensive 4-1 home win.

Crotone form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-L

Genoa form guide across all competitions: W-D-L-W-L

Crotone vs Genoa Team News

Crotone

The hosts will be without Salvatore Molina for the game, as he is nursing a shoulder injury.

Luca Cigarini, Giuseppe Cuomo, and Junior Messias will also likely miss the game with their respective injury concerns.

Emmanuel Riviere and Sebastiano Luperto have trained but face a late fitness test to determine their involvement.

Injured: Salvatore Molina, Luca Cigarini, Giuseppe Cuomo, Junior Messias

Doubtful: Emmanuel Riviere, Sebastiano Luperto

Suspended: None

Genoa

Davide Biraschi suffered a fracture in his shoulder last November

Head coach Davide Ballardini is set to be without the services of defender Davide Biraschi.

The fitness levels of Francesco Cassata, Vittorio Parigini, and Lukas Lerager are questionable and they might not travel to Southern Italy for the game.

Cristian Zapata and Luca Pellegrini are in contention to feature in the game. It remains to be seen whether Ballardini opts to field them in the starting XI.

Injured: Davide Biraschi

Doubtful: Francesco Cassata, Vittorio Parigini, Lukas Lerager

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Genoa Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Koffi Djidji; Pedro Pereira, Milos Vulic, Niccolo Zanellato, Andrea Rispoli, Arkadiusz Reca; Simeon Nwankwo, Denis Drăguș

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Domenico Criscito, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello; Davide Zappacosta, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra; Marko Pjaca, Eldor Shomurodov

Crotone vs Genoa Prediction

Crotone's struggles at both ends of the pitch have continued. They are the fifth-lowest scoring side in the Italian top-flight and have shipped in 43 goals in 19 games. Only Schalke and West Bromwich Albion have conceded more across Europe's top five leagues.

Genoa are getting their campaign back on track and have kept three back-to-back clean sheets. With the hosts struggling to find their shooting boots, it seems they will keep another clean sheet here.

We predict a win for the visitors, though the game might be a low-scoring one.

Prediction: Crotone 0-2 Genoa