Crotone vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan will continue their charge for the Serie A title when they travel to the Stadio Ezio Scida to take on Crotone on Saturday.

The hosts head into this one after ending their six-game losing streak and will aim to build on that performance.

In a seven-goal thriller at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, Crotone claimed a hard-fought 4-3 win over Parma to end their losing streak in Serie A last Saturday.

However, the result did not change Pitagorici's fortunes as they remain rock bottom in the log with 18 points from 33 games.

With relegation certain, Crotone will aim to go down with honor. But next up is the daunting task of facing the league leaders.

Inter Milan grabbed their first win after two straight draws last time out as they claimed a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona.

The Nerazzurri have now gone 13 games unbeaten and have extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

Inter Milan are now on course to claim their first league title since the 2010-11 campaign.

Crotone vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

With three wins in their last five meetings with Crotone, Inter Milan have the upper hand in this fixture heading into Saturday’s game. The hosts have managed just one win, while it has ended all square once.

Their last meeting ended in an emphatic 6-2 victory for Inter Milan back in January’s reverse fixture.

Crotone Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Inter Milan Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Crotone vs Inter Milan Team News

Crotone

The hosts come into this tie with no injury concerns, meaning head coach Serse Cosmi has the luxury of a full-strength squad on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, veteran duo Arturo Vidal and Aleksandar Kolarov will not feature for Inter Milan as they remain sidelined with knee and muscle injuries respectively.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have hit a combined 36 goals in Serie A. We expect the duo to once again spearhead the Inter Milan attack.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Aleksandar Kolarov

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Crotone (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Giuseppe Cuomo, Sebastiano Luperto, Lisandro Magallan; Pedro Pereira, Eduardo Henrique, Niccolo Zanellato, Luca Cigarini, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Adam Ounas

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Crotone vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan continue to enjoy a superb campaign in Serie A. They are on course to clinch their first Scudetto in over 10 years, and head into this tie on a superb run of results.

We back Antonio Conte’s men to continue this form and grab another win as they take on the out-of-sorts Crotone.

Prediction: Crotone 0-3 Inter Milan