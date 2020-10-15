Crotone vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Following the international break, the Serie A champions are back in action this weekend. Juventus travel to struggling Crotone, who have yet to win a game this season.

Juventus have had some issues of their own – Andrea Pirlo's side infamously seeing their last match against Napoli cancelled due to Covid-19 – but they will be hoping for a comfortable win this Saturday evening.

Crotone vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Crotone have gotten off to a horrendous start in their current Serie A campaign. Newly promoted from Serie B, Giovanni Stroppa’s side have lost their opening three games. They’ve scored just one goal, and have conceded a worrying nine, including four against Sassuolo in their last match.

Juventus, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria, and followed that with a 2-2 draw away to Roma. The record books show that they defeated Napoli in their last game 3-0, but in fact, the match was scrapped when Napoli were unable to attend due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Historically, it should come as no surprise that Juventus have dominated games against Crotone, holding five recent wins over them – although Crotone did secure a 1-1 draw the last time the two faced off in 2018.

Crotone form guide: L-L-L

Juventus form guide: W-D-W

Crotone vs Juventus Team News

Crotone are likely to be without Ahmad Benali and Giuseppe Cuomo, who are both doubtful due to injuries suffered in September. Quartet Mattia Muscacchio, Antonio Mazzotta, Tomislav Gomelt and Aristoteles Romero are all unavailable.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ahmad Benali, Giuseppe Cuomo

Unavailable: Mattia Mustacchio, Antonio Mazzotta, Tomislav Gomelt, Aristoteles Romero

Andrea Pirlo has a number of issues to deal with – most notably the lack of his star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable. Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi are also doubtful with injuries, while Aaron Ramsey and Matthijs de Ligt are out of action too.

Injured: Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie

JUST IN: Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation said.



Ronaldo is "well, without symptoms, and in isolation," a statement read. https://t.co/ffvNofemND — CNN (@CNN) October 13, 2020

Crotone vs Juventus Predicted XI

Crotone predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Cordaz, Pedro Pereira, Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Vladimir Golemic, Arkadiusz Reca, Salvatore Molina, Luca Cigarini, Denis Dragus, Simy, Junior Messias

Juventus predicted XI (4-5-1): Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado, Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Federico Chiesa, Douglas Costa, Alvaro Morata

Crotone vs Juventus Prediction

Despite Juventus being without some notable players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, this should still be a relatively easy match for them. Crotone haven’t looked up to Serie A standard in this campaign and will be up against it here against one of Europe’s best sides.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa will be looking for goals in this match, and don’t be surprised if they find them.

Prediction: Crotone 0-3 Juventus