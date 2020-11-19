Crotone vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns with an action-packed weekend after the international break as Lazio take on Crotone at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Saturday. Lazio have not been at their best this season and will look for a fresh start against Crotone in a potentially tricky fixture.

Crotone have endured a dismal season so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table. The home side scrapped its way to a 0-0 stalemate against Torino in its previous fixture and needs to take it up a notch in the Italian top flight.

Lazio have stunned their opponents with late flourishes in their last two games in the Serie A and will want to put in a more definitive performance against Crotone this weekend. The away side pulled off a 1-1 draw against Juventus with the last kick of the game earlier this month and needs to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Crotone vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Crotone have played Lazio on four separate occasions in the recent past in official fixtures. Lazio have a predictably better head-to-head record and have won two matches as opposed to Crotone's single victory.

The previous match between these two teams in 2018 ended in a 2-2 draw. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic got on to the scoresheet on the day and is likely to play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Crotone form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-D-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-L-D

Crotone vs Lazio Team News

Ahmad Benali is back for this game

Crotone

Salvatore Molina tested positive for the coronavirus before the international break and is unavailable for this game. The visitors will also be without the suspended quartet of Mattia Mustacchio, Antonio Mazzotta, Tomislav Gomelt, and Aristoteles Romero. Sebastiano Luperto also picked up a late red card against Torino and cannot play a part against Lazio this weekend.

Injured: Salvatore Molina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattia Mustacchio, Antonio Mazzotta, Tomislav Gomelt, Aristoteles Romero, Sebastiano Luperto

Lazio have a depleted squad

Lazio

Lazio have a host of absences going into this game and will have to do without Silvio Proto, Senad Lulic, and Gonzalo Escalante. Star players Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Silvio Proto, Senad Lulic, Gonzalo Escalante, Ciro Immobile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Thomas Strakosha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Riza Durmisi, Davide Di Gennaro

Crotone vs Lazio Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Giuseppe Cuomo; Pedro Pereira, Luca Cigarini, Milos Vulic, Ahmad Benali, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Simeon Nwankwo

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Mohamed Salim Fares, Danilo Cataldi, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic; Felipe Caicedo, Joaquin Correa

Crotone vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have not been at their peak this season and cannot afford to slip in this fixture. The Serie A giants have a formidable squad and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Crotone have managed only two points in their Serie A campaign and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Lazio have an exceptional squad and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crotone 0-3 Lazio

