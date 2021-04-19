Crotone vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Crotone entertain Sampdoria at the Stadio Ezio Scida in Serie A action on Wednesday.

The hosts have lost five games in a row and are the bottom-placed side in the table. Rodrigo de Paul's brace in their previous outing against Udinese handed them a 2-1 defeat at home.

Sampdoria have two wins in their last five games and returned to winning ways against Verona. They scored three goals in the second half to overturn a first-half one-goal deficit.

Crotone vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

The hosts have faced the Blucerchiati 13 times across all competitions since their promotion to Serie B in the 2000-01 season.

The visitors have a slight advantage in their head-to-head record, having won six times against the Pitagorici. The hosts have four wins in this fixture, with the last one coming in 2018.

The reverse fixture at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium earlier this term ended in a 3-1 win for La Samp.

Crotone form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-L-L

Sampdoria form guide across all competitions: W-L-D-W-L

Crotone vs Sampdoria Team News

Crotone

The hosts remain without the services of Ahmad Benali. The midfielder injured his right ankle in the game against Spezia earlier this month. He is not expected back in action this month.

Luca Marrone is also expected to be out of action for at least a week on account of muscle soreness.

Injured: Luca Marrone, Ahmad Benali

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Sampdoria

Claudio Ranieri won't be able to call upon the services of Ernesto Torregrossa on account of a muscle injury. He is currently training separately from the group.

Albin Ekdal has resumed training and faces a late fitness test before he can mark his return to the squad.

Maya Yoshida will be suspended for the game after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the 3-1 win over Verona. Lorenzo Tonelli should fill in for the former Southampton defender.

📝 Ripresa a due velocità in vista della trasferta #CrotoneSamp — U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) April 18, 2021

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa

Doubtful: Albin Ekdal

Unavailable: Maya Yoshida

Crotone vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Koffi Djidji, Vladimir Golemic, Sebastian Luperto; Pedro Pereira, Niccolo Zanellato, Jacopo Petriccione, Arkadiusz Reca, Junior Messias; Adam Ounas, Simy

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto; Manolo Gabiiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

Crotone vs Sampdoria Prediction

Despite scoring 14 goals in their last six outings, more than any other side, the hosts' defensive frailties have translated into just one win in that period.

They have shipped in 79 goals so far and this leaky defense will again be a point of concern when they host Sampdoria in this midweek fixture.

We predict a win for the visitors in this game, with Crotone finding the back of the net.

Prediction: Crotone 1-2 Sampdoria