Crusaders vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Crusaders will invite Basel to the Seaview Stadium in the second leg of their second-round qualifying fixture of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The first leg in Switzerland ended in a 2-0 win for the then-hosts thanks to Dan Ndoye and Adam Szalai. Taulant Xhaka picked up a red card in the 33rd minute of the game but Basel didn't let the numerical disadvantage put them on the backfoot.

Crusaders will need to produce a solid display in their home leg, just like they did in the first-round qualifiers if they are to proceed into the third-round qualifiers of a UEFA competition for the first time in history.

Basel made it to the round of 16 fixtures last season in the competition and have a two-goal lead on aggregate to protect here.

Crusaders vs Basel Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time in a competitive fixture last week. Basel emerged as the better side in the home leg and will be looking to produce a similar performance here.

Crusaders form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L

Basel form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Crusaders vs Basel Team News

Crusaders

Ben Kennedy ended up receiving six stitches following a foul from Xhaka and his involvement in the game remains doubtful. There are no other reported absentees for the home team as they will look to field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Ben Kennedy.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Basel

New signing Kasim Adams, who earned the man of the match award in RotBlau's league outing on Sunday, is not registered to play in this game. Jean-Kévin Augustin and Kaly Sène are confirmed absentees, while Noah Katterbach and Hugo Vogel have resumed training but their involvement is doubtful.

Anton Kade and Emmanuel Essiam are also injured while Taulant Xhaka will serve a one-game suspension following his red card in the first leg.

Injured: Jean-Kévin Augustin, Kaly Sène, Anton Kade, Emmanuel Essiam.

Doubtful: Noah Katterbach, Hugo Vogel.

Suspended: Taulant Xhaka.

Unavailable: Kasim Adams.

Crusaders vs Basel Predicted XIs

Crusaders (3-4-3): Jonny Tuffey (GK); Billy Burns, Daniel Larmour, Chris Hegarty; Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe, Jarlath O'Rourke, Ross Clarke; Paul Heatley, Dean Ebbe, Adam Lecky

Basel (4-4-2): Marwin Hitz (GK); Arnau Comas, Andy Pelmard, Sergio López, Andrea Padula; Fabian Frei, Wouter Burger, Darian Males; Ádám Szalai, Dan Ndoye, Sayfallah Ltaief

Crusaders vs Basel Prediction

Crusaders face the uphill task of overturning a two-goal deficit in the second leg, but having the home advantage here, they might just be able to do that. Basel have superior squad quality, which gives them an advantage in addition to the two-goal cushion on aggregate.

The game is expected to be better contested than the first leg but Basel have what it takes to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Crusaders 1-2 Basel.

