Crusaders vs Haka Prediction and Betting Tips| July 20, 2023 

Crusaders welcome Haka to Seaview for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday (July 20).

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg ending in a thrilling 2-2 draw in Finland last week. Four players got on the scoresheet, with Ross Clarke drawing Crusaders level midway through the second half shortly after Haka were reduced to ten men.

Crusaders followed up the draw with a 3-1 defeat against Rangers B in a friendly over the weekend. The Northern Irish outfit will turn their focus to hosting Haka in the Conference League qualifiers.

The winner of this tie face Norwegian side Rosenborg in the second round of the qualifiers.

Crusaders vs Haka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Haka are on an 11-game winless run across competitions, losing six games.

Six of Crusaders' last seven competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Haka have lost their last six away games, failing to score in four.

Four of Crusaders' last five games have produced at least three goals.

Eight of Crusaders' last 12 home games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Haka are competing in Europe for the first time since 2008.

Crusaders vs Haka Prediction

Haka are competing in Europe for the first time but stepped up to the occasion in front of their fans last week. The Finnish side will have an opportunity to extend their continental sojourn by getting an away win.

Crusaders, for their part, have home advantage, and their chances of success are boosted by facing a Haka side that are winless in 11 games. Furthermore, the visitors have lost their last six away games, which does not augur well for their chances of success away from home.

Crusaders started the first leg on the front foot and will look to be quick out the blocks once again. Both sides are likely to find the back of the net, but expect the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Crusaders 2-1 Haka

Crusaders vs Haka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Crusaders to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals