Crusaders vs Rosenborg BK Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Rosenborg BK kick off their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying campaign against Crusaders in the first leg of the second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

The Norwegian outfit travel to the Seaview Stadium on a run of four wins against Rosenborg and will look to continue in the same vein. Crusaders scrapped through the opening round of the Conference League qualifiers, winning 3-2 on aggregate over FC Haka.

Svein Maalen’s men played out their final friendly game at the weekend, beating Northern Irish Championship side H&W Welders 2-1. Crusaders will now look to pick up from where they dropped off last time as they also ramp up preparations for the 2023-24 Premiership campaign.

Meanwhile, Rosenborg picked up successive wins for the first time since May, edging out Stromsgodset 1-0 on Sunday. That followed a 2-1 win over ten-man Tromso at the Lerkendal Stadion on July 16, which snapped their three-game losing streak.

Svein Maalen’s men are looking to secure European football for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign when they featured in the Europa League.

Crusaders vs Rosenborg BK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Rosenborg winning their previous four since July 2012.

Rosenborg have scored a staggering 13 goals, conceded thrice and kept two clean sheets against the Northern Irish side.

Crusaders are unbeaten in five of their last six games across competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since July.

Maalen’s men areon a run of one win in five away games, losing thrice.

Crusaders vs Rosenborg BK Prediction

Crusaders scrapped through the first round of qualifiers and should expect a more challenging battle against a solid Rosenborg side. On paper, the Norwegian outfit are the stronger of the two sides and should extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Crusaders 1-2 Rosenborg

Crusaders vs Rosenborg BK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rosenborg

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than three bookings in seven of Crusaders’ last eight games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Rosenborg’s last eight outings.)