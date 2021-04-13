Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Cruz Azul invite Arcahaie to the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City for the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.

This will be the second leg of the tie between the two sides after they played a goalless draw in the Dominican Republic.

The visitors have played just five competitive fixtures this year with a win in only one of them, and even that victory was on penalties.

The hosts are currently the leaders in the Liga MX and won their 12th game in a row against Guadalajara on Saturday.

Arcahaie quiere hacer historia ante Cruz Azul#SCCL21 | @CruzAzul https://t.co/F2FPzwjUgg — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 12, 2021

Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie Head-to-Head

The first leg was the only meeting between the two sides so far. The game ended in a goalless draw thanks to a great defensive display by the visitors in that game.

Cruz Azul form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-W-W

Arcahaie form guide across all competitions: D-L-L-L-W

Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie Team News

Cruz Azul

La Máquina have Bryan Angulo out injured with a ligament issue, while Ignacio Rivero has resumed partial training. There are no fresh injuries or suspension concerns for the team.

Fue día de recuperación y a pensar en @TheChampions 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/n8BWXv4CIC — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) April 12, 2021

Coach Juan Reynoso Guzmán has managed 12 wins in a row in the league and will likely stick with his favored starting XI in this game.

Injured: Bryan Angulo, Ignacio Rivero

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Arcahaie

The visitors have a clean bill of health at the moment and they also do not have any suspensions to deal with.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Jaiber Jimenez; Elias Hernandez, Rafael Baca, Yoshimar Yotun, Orbelin Pineda; Jonathan Rodriguez; Guillermo Fernandez.

Arcahaie Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gooly Elien; Gerson Gabriel, Jhonciny Desronvil, Sylvenson Colin, Richkard Calixte; Olnick Alesy, Osé Charles, Wendy Louis-Jean; Clifford Thomas, Mylove Dorvilien, Kenley Hazard

Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie Prediction

Cruz Azul have been in scintillating form in the Mexican league this term. They have scored 21 goals and conceded just seven times in 14 outings. They are the favorites in this fixture, as the visitors have played just five games this year.

Arcahaie have scored just one goal from open play in those five games. They were defensively robust in the first leg but might fall short against the hosts in Mexico.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Arcahaie