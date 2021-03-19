Cruz Azul vs Atlas prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Cruz Azul will be looking to tighten their grip on the summit when they host Atlas at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX on Sunday.

With nine wins from 11 games so far, La Máquina are leading the Clausura table with 27 points, two clear of Club America.

They've found their mojo again following a disappointing finish to the summer season where Juan Reynoso's side came fourth.

Following a 1-0 loss to Puebla in January, Azul have won each of their next nine games and remain the form side entering this contest.

Atlas, who finished 16th in the Apertura last year, have improved vastly. They currently occupy sixth position with five wins and three draws from 11 games so far.

Like Azul, the Guadalajara outfit are on a lengthy unbeaten run, having avoided defeat since matchday three.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas Head-To-Head

In 44 games, Cruz Azul have won 21 matches and lost only 14 times to Atlas, including their last two league clashes.

Their last victory at home to Atlas came back in September 2018.

Advertisement

🚨🗣️ ᴊᴜʟɪᴏ ꜰᴜʀᴄʜ:



"This week I was given the green light (to start training) from the doc who operated on me ... The idea is to play as many matches as possible this season ... I want to not just get back on the field, but also to help the team."#LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JwXp4E62eb — Atlas FC EN (@AtlasFC_en) March 18, 2021

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Atlas Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Cruz Azul vs Atlas Team News

Cruz Azul

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match and have all the key players available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atlas

Atlas have not had any luck with injuries. Edgar Zaldivar is still recuperating from a cruciate ligament rupture he sustained in September. Meanwhile, Julio Furch is out with an ankle injury and won't return until April at the earliest.

Advertisement

On the bright side, Javier Correa returns from his two-game ban and will be available for selection on Saturday.

Injured: Edgar Zaldivar and Julio Furch

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Atlas Predicted XI

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Ignacio Rivero; Luis Romo, Rafael Baca; Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Fernandez, Orbelin Pineda; Jonathan Rodriguez.

Atlas (4-4-2): Camilo Vargas; Diego Barbosa, Anderson Santamaria, Hugo Nervo, Jesus Angulo; Angel Marquez, Ignacio Malcorra, Aldo Rocha, Jairo Torres; Milton Caraglio, Luciano Acosta.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas Prediction

This fixture could serve up a treat as both sides are currently on a fine run of form and unbeaten for several weeks.

However, Azul are in a league of their own right now and look well-placed to clinch another three points.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Atlas