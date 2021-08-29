Cruz Azul vs Pachuca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Looking to extend their five-game unbeaten streak in the Liga MX, Cruz Azul welcome Pachuca to Estadio Azteca on Monday.

The visitors ended their three-game losing streak last time out and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Cruz Azul failed to return to winning ways last Sunday as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw against Atletico de San Luis.

This was the second straight draw for La Máquina after playing out a 1-1 draw against Monterrey in their previous encounter.

However, manager Juan Maximo Reynoso will be impressed by his side's performances as they have avoided defeat in their last five games since losing 2-0 against Mazatlan FC.

With nine points from their six games, Cruz Azul are currently sixth in the Liga MX table, three points and six places behind Monday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Pachuca enjoyed a dream start to their top-flight campaign as they claimed a 4-0 win over Club Leon.

However, they slumped to defeat in each of their subsequent three outings, conceding six goals in that time.

They returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Queretaro 2-0 away from home.

Paulo Pezzolano will hope his side can build on that performance as they look to strengthen their position in the log.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Head-To-Head

Cruz Azul have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from their last 50 meetings. Pachuca have picked up 16 wins, while 10 games have ended all square.

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Pachuca Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Team News

Cruz Azul

The hosts will be without the services of defender Adrian Aldrete, who sustained an ankle injury. Goalkeeper Jesus Corona will also miss the game due to a broken finger.

Injured: Adrian Aldrete, Jose Corona

Suspended: None

Pachuca

There are no known injuries for the visitors ahead of the game and we expect head coach Paulo Pezzolano to name his strongest XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Jurado; Ignacio Rivero, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Jonathan Rodriguez, Yoshimar Yotun; Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Santiago Gimenez

Pachuca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Óscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Yairo Moreno; Jorge Hernández, Víctor Guzmán; Francisco Figueroa, Erick Sánchez, Avilés Hurtado; Nicolás Ibáñez

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Prediction

Pachuca have had a decent start to life in the Liga MX and will be looking to build on last week's victory. However, they take on a Cruz Azul side who are currently unbeaten in the last five meetings between the sides.

We predict the trend will continue with the hosts coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Pachuca

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P