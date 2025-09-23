Crvena zvezda vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Crvena zvezda will invite Celtic to the Rajko Mitić Stadium for their UEFA Europa League campaign opener on Wednesday. The hosts will play in the group stage/league phase of the Europa League for the first time since the 2022-23 season, while the Bhoys are back in the competition after three seasons.

Red Star are unbeaten in their four games since the home loss to Pafos in the UEFA Champions League playoffs. They extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 away triumph over Partizan in the Serbian SuperLiga last week.

The visitors' only loss this season across all competitions was registered on penalties against Kairat in the Champions League playoffs last month. They head into the match on a two-game winning streak and defeated Partick Thistle 4-0 in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals last week.

Crvena zvezda vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, meeting in the round of 16 of the erstwhile European Cup in the 1968-69 season. The visitors were unbeaten in these games, recording a win and playing out a draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, conceding one goal apiece in each.

Celtic have won three of their last four games in the Europa League, and they have scored at least two goals in these games.

Crvena zvezda have won four of their last five home games in the Europa League. They have conceded one goal apiece in four games in that period.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in the Europa League, recording three wins.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Crvena zvezda vs Celtic Prediction

The Star have suffered just one loss across all competitions this season, with that defeat registered at home last month in the Champions League qualifiers. They have scored 14 goals in their last three games and will look to build on that goalscoring form.

The Hoops have won their two games after the international break, scoring six goals while conceding once. They have lost four of their last five away games in the Europa League, conceding at least four goals in three games in that period.

Considering the recent record of the two teams in the Europa League, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Crvena zvezda 2-2 Celtic

Crvena zvezda vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

