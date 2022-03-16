Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City: 5 talking points as Cityzens drop crucial points at Selhurst Park | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City dropped two very important points in the Premier League after being held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Patrick Vieira's men put in a resilient defensive performance at Selhurst Park as the Cityzens struggled to find a breakthrough. Their contact set-up, along with the atmosphere at the stadium, made things even tougher for the league leaders.

Crystal Palace are one of the few teams who are undefeated in two league games against Manchester City this season. The Cityzens have failed to score against the Eagles in both games. The reverse fixture in October last year ended in favor of Vieira's men 2-0.

There is now only a four-point gap between Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table. The Reds could reduce the gap to a single point by winning their game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace currently occupy 11th place in the standings, one point away from 10-placed Southampton.

With fixtures coming thick and fast, the Cityzens have no time to dwell on Monday's result. They will look to get back to winning ways against Southampton in the FA Cup on March 20 before taking on Burnley in the league in the first week of April.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from Monday's fixture.

#5 Manchester City enjoyed possession but to no avail

The Cityzens failed to take advantage of all the possession they had against the Eagles

Manchester City dominated possession throughout Monday's game. However, Crystal Palace did not let them capitalize on it.

The Cityzens were frustrated and played a part in their own demise by missing chances from inside the box and not keeping up the tempo consistently. They attempted 18 shots during the game, but only four of them were on target.

While Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was kept busy between the sticks, he did not pull off any extraordinary saves. However, he managed to keep the league leaders at bay for the majority of the game.

Bernardo Silva's miss from point-blank range will certainly be regretted if Liverpool win against Arsenal on Wednesday and close the gap at the top of the table to one point.

#4 Not playing Raheem Sterling backfired for Pep Guardiola

Raheem Sterling was on the bench during the game at Selhurst Park

Three-time Premier League champion Raheem Sterling was surprisingly left on the bench in a must-win game for Manchester City.

Despite creating a match-winning chance, Jack Grealish didn't do much throughout the 90 minutes. He started off as a left winger, but Nathaniel Clyne had the former Aston Villa star on the ropes.

Against a deep defensive block, players like Sterling, who dribble past players for fun, could've certainly made an impact.

For all his quality, Grealish doesn't possess the skills or instincts to make precise runs into the box or beat a good defender 1v1.

#3 Future looks positive for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have done a wonderful job keeping Wilfried Zaha at the club

While Roy Hodgson did a fantastic job at Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira brought a completely different mentality to the club. The Premier League legend has a variety of tactics in his arsenal and has instilled a winning mentality in his players just eight months into his tenure.

Not only are the Eagles better defensively compared to their previous seasons, but they are also scoring goals regularly. Vieira's men have scored 39 goals in 29 league games this season. They are only two goals short of last season's tally (41), with nine games remaining.

Although Hodgson did produce results, Vieira has brought a distinctive playing style to the club. Crystal Palace are infamous for their ability to frustrate their opponents, but the new Eagles could very well score four past their opponents if needed.

#2 Patrick Vieira needs to be backed in the transfer window

Patrick Viera has so far done a great job as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have been in the Premier League for quite some time now. The club hierarchy has done a great job at keeping Wilfried Zaha, arguably their best player ever, at Selhurst Park. However, it is now time to invest in the team as they have a very talented and young manager in the form of Patrick Viera.

The Frenchman has demonstrated his tactical acumen on the big stage in no time. There has been a noticeable change in the club's atmosphere and the team's quality since the day he arrived.

The signings of Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Joachim Andersen were a positive move for the club.

Crystal Palace fans and the club hierarchy are obviously content with the team being away from the relegation zone. However, with proper backing and a clear vision, the Eagles have the tools to become a top 10 club in the future.

#1 Manchester City are to be held accountable for their own demise

Pep Guardiola will be hoping that Liverpool loses to Arsenal on Wednesday

A few weeks ago, Manchester City looked like they were on their way to winning another Premier League title as they enjoyed a 13-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

Fast forward to Gameweek 29, and the Cityzens are now just four points ahead of the Reds, with an extra game played.

Pep Guardiola's men have dropped points in three out of their last seven Premier League games. Aymeric Laporte's header saved them from defeat against Southampton (1-1), while an out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals at the Etihad to take home a win (2-3). Crystal Palace then held them to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Monday.

On the flip side, Liverpool have won eight out of their last eight games in the Premier League.

Manchester City will be hoping that their former assistant manager Mikel Arteta will do them a favor when his Arsenal team host Liverpool at the Emirates on Wednesday.

