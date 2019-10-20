Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City - 5 Talking Points as Manchester City return to winning ways | Premier League 2019/20

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 58 // 20 Oct 2019, 00:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City travelled to Selhurst Park to take on a resurgent Crystal Palace and the champions got their title challenge back on track with a convincing 2-0 victory.

Pep Guardiola's side were stunned by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad in their previous league encounter, as Adama Traore's second-half brace ensured that the Cityzens fell eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Crystal Palace have been the surprise package of the season and going into the game, Roy Hodgson's side were only two points behind last season's treble winners.

With Liverpool set to lock horns with arch-rivals Manchester United tomorrow, Manchester City closed the gap to five points for the time being.

City dominated proceedings right from the get-go and took the lead courtesy of a brilliant header from Gabriel Jesus. Bernardo Silva's left-footed curler was met by the Brazilian and the ball cannoned off the upright into the back of the net.

Less than 50 seconds later, the Cityzens were at it again as David Silva applied the finishing touch to devastating counter-attack.

As the reigning Premier League champions got back to winning ways, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Gabriel Jesus impresses in Aguero's absence

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus was chosen to lead the line ahead of Sergio Aguero and the Brazilian striker did his reputation no harm with his performance.

Advertisement

Manchester City dominated proceedings right from the get-go and Jesus was in the centre of things and scored a deserved goal in the first half.

Jesus opened the scoring with a brilliant header from a Bernardo Silva cross to get the champions up and running on the night, a lead that was doubled shortly afterwards.

In Aguero's absence, Jesus got the job done for his manager and the Brazilian international will look keep racking up the goals in the coming weeks.

1 / 5 NEXT