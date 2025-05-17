Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Eze goal leaves City titleless and hands Palace their first major trophy | FA Cup final 2025 

Manchester City were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace in the 2025 FA Cup final on Saturday, May 17, at Wembley Stadium. Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute as Pep Guardiola's side were left trophyless for the season.

This was City's last chance to pick up a medal and salvage what was truly a catastrophic season on all fronts, but they failed to show up for the occasion.

To make matters worse, Omar Marmoush even missed a penalty for them in the first half, which could have drawn them level in the tie.

The Sky Blues huffed and puffed for the elusive equalizer after the break, but to no avail, as the Eagles celebrated the first major trophy in their history.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Stefan Ortega - 6.5

The Manchester City custodian had a rather comfortable evening, having to make just one save all evening, although he was unable to prevent Eze from finding the back of the net.

Manuel Akanji - 7

Manuel Akanji stole the show tonight with his imperious passing range and unerring accuracy, as he completed 101 of his 102 passes. He also laid five crosses, but none came to fruition.

Ruben Dias - 7

He stood his ground in the face of Palace pressure and kept everything kosher at the back. The defender registered four clearances and blocked one shot, while also looking strong in the air to win three duels.

Josko Gvardiol - 7

The Croatian started the game brightly, looking eager to break Palace's rhythm and push his team forward, but that zeal faded soon. Yet, his impeccable vision saw him register nine clearances in the game.

Nico O'Reilly - 7

His determination must be lauded, as O'Reilly kept biting at the heels of Palace defenders. The 20-year-old attempted 10 ground duels, winning five while he also created two chances in the game.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5

The Portuguese midfielder distributed the ball expertly in a bid to keep his side going and even won a penalty that Marmoush missed.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

Manchester City's creator-in-chief Kevin De Bruyne was at it again, making four key passes and six crosses. He also played a key role in winning back possession, often seen jumping into duels. A great performance, but alas.

Savinho - 8

A live-wire on the flanks, Savinho laid 12 crosses and three key passes while also winning three ground duels. He was influential to putting pressure on the Palace defense and was among the star performers for City tonight.

Omar Marmoush - 5

It was a great occasion for him to showcase his talent on a big stage, but Marmoush wasted his chance as he missed a crucial penalty in the first half.

Jeremy Doku - 7.5

The Belgian international laid three key passes and four crosses, as well as completing 97% of his passes. He even made a few attempts at goal but misfired badly. Nonetheless, a lethal figure on the field for City.

Erling Haaland - 6.5

Manchester City really needed their hitman to step up and salvage a disastrous campaign, but Erling Haaland flattered to deceive. He mustered just one shot on target and looked helpless on the field for the most part.

Substitutes

Phil Foden - 7

The City dynamite added some much-needed energy in the attack late on.

Claudio Echeverri - 6.5

The youngster demonstrated his excellent passing range.

Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

Gundogan had the last 10 minutes to make an impression but came up short.

