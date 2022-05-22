Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United: Red Devils’ player ratings as United end their season with a disappointing defeat | Premier League 2021-22

Wilfried Zaha was the matchwinner as Crystal Palace ended the 2021-22 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, May 22. The former United man scored the only goal of the game in the first half to earn his side all three points.

Both sides were cautious in the opening exchanges, creating presentable opportunities without either goal really being threatened. The deadlock was ultimately broken in the 37th minute by Zaha, who outmuscled Diogo Dalot on the edge of the area before putting Palace ahead.

Spurred on by the opener, the hosts began the second half well in the ascendancy and looked the more likely to score throughout. United, on the other hand, struggled to find any sort of momentum and rarely tested the Palace goal.

As such, Patrick Vieira’s side were deserving winners when the final whistle blew. The Eagles finished their first campaign under the Frenchman in 12th position and can look forward to next season with optimism.

Despite the loss, Manchester United secured a UEFA Europa League spot for next season by finishing sixth as results elsewhere went in their favour. Incoming manager Erik ten Hag, who watched the game from the stands, has a big summer ahead of him.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 & 0 - Manchester United have lost six consecutive away league matches for the first time since March 1981 and have failed to end a league campaign with a positive goal difference (0 in 2021-22) for the first time since 1989-90 (-1). Onlooker. #PL 6 & 0 - Manchester United have lost six consecutive away league matches for the first time since March 1981 and have failed to end a league campaign with a positive goal difference (0 in 2021-22) for the first time since 1989-90 (-1). Onlooker. #PL https://t.co/UzZLAPPnuL

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from their final game of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

David de Gea: 5/10

Despite ending up on the losing side, de Gea did not have much to do in the United goal. The Spaniard was left stranded by Zaha’s effort but made two important saves in the first half to keep the deficit to one.

Diogo Dalot: 4/10

Dalot (R) was given a torrid time by Zaha and struggled to keep up with the Ivorian

Despite getting forward regularly, Dalot was given a world of trouble defensively by the lively Zaha. The Portuguese international was booked in the second half before going off in the 79th minute.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

While Lindelof was fairly composed on the ball, he looked nervy while defending without it and was booked late on in the game.

Harry Maguire: 5/10

Maguire was solid and unhurried throughout and played the ball out from the back with confidence. The Manchester United skipper completed 58 passes, the most of anyone in the game.

Alex Telles: 5/10

Telles (R) was a willing runner up and down the left flank for United

The Brazilian was a constant attacking outlet down the left wing but could not produce anything of real quality for his teammates to work with.

Fred: 4/10

Fred was bypassed far too easily in the United midfield and cut an increasingly frustrated figure before being replaced by Shoretire in the 75th minute.

Scott McTominay: 4/10

The Scotsman was uncharacteristically lax in the United midfield, regularly giving the ball away due to careless passing.

Anthony Elanga: 5/10

Elanga did not lack effort or desire down United’s right flank but could not match that with any quality. The Swede finished the game at right-back as United searched for an equaliser.

Bruno Fernandes: 4/10

Manchester United's Fernandes had a game to forget as nothing that he tried seemed to come off

Not Fernandes’ best outing in a Manchester United shirt, as his careless backpass set Zaha up to score the winner. The Portuguese midfielder picked up a booking late on in the game for remonstrating with the referee.

Hannibal Mejbri: 4/10

An eventful first start for the talented teenager, who showed flashes of his prodigious ability on the left wing. The Tunisian was taken off on the hour mark after picking up a booking for a tussle with Zaha just before the interval.

Edinson Cavani: 4/10

Cavani led the line for United but his lack of game time was clearly evident as he looked slow and rusty in front of goal.

Substitutes:

Juan Mata: 5/10

The veteran midfielder looked bright after coming on for the last half an hour but failed to provide an equaliser.

Shola Shoretire: N.A.

Shoretire could not make much of an impact in the 15 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Alejandro Garnacho: N.A.

The youngster barely got a touch on the ball after coming on for the final 10 minutes.

