Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Conor Gallagher scores a stunning winner against his former side | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea secured a late 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 1. The result sees the Blues climb to fifth in the table with 13 points from seven games.

Chelsea came into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over West Ham United in their last league match. The club have since parted ways with Thomas Tuchel and hired Graham Potter as his replacement. They also had their games against Fulham and Liverpool postponed due to the mourning period for the Queen. Potter fielded a strong lineup for the game.

Chelsea made a slow start to the game and looked a bit disjointed as a team. They were punished early in the game for their complacency as Crystal Palace snatched a shock lead. Jordan Ayew found himself in a great position and passed the ball to Odsonne Edouard, who scored after seven minutes to make it 1-0.

The Blues nearly had their troubles compounded as Thiago Silva appeared to have stuck out a hand to bring Ayew down. However, upon VAR review, his booking was upheld and the offence was not deemed a red card offense.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got into key areas for Chelsea and attempted a few shots. Silva then pushed forward on one occasion and cushioned a long ball into the Gabonese forward's path with his head. Aubameyang obliged and tucked in a smart finish to equalize after 38 minutes.

The teams headed into the break tied at 1-1.

Both sides made proactive starts to the second period as they looked to snatch the lead. They passed the ball around well but were cautious in their approach and created limited chances until the hour-mark. Chelsea created better chances as Graham Potter's changes made the difference.

Substitutes Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic combined for a goal that all but secured the win for the Blues. Pulisic laid the ball off to Gallagher, who unleashed a powerful strike into the top-right corner in the 90th minute. Playing against a team he was on loan at last season, he did not celebrate as a show of respect for his former teammates and coach.

The game ended in a 2-1 win for Chelsea. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

Kepa had a decent game between the sticks for the Blues. He made two saves and one punch clearance.

Reece James - 7/10

James was active on the right flank and ventured forward to aid Chelsea's attack. He won four of his eight duels, making four tackles and one clearance. He also played two key passes, one cross and three long balls.

Wesley Fofana - 6.5/10

Fofana had a decent game at the heart of the Blues' defense. He won three of his five duels, making four interceptions and one clearance.

Thiago Silva - 7.5/10

Thiago Silva was solid in defense for Chelsea and also did his side a favor on the offensive end as he provided an assist for Aubameyang's goal. He won two of his three duels and made five clearances and one tackle. He was also booked for a deliberate attempt to trip an opponent with his hand.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Chilwell had a great game on the left flank. He won nine of his 13 duels, making four tackles and two clearances. He also played one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic had a relatively poor game in midfield and was also shown a yellow card.

Jorginho - 6/10

Jorginho made a good start to the game but was forced off the pitch with an injury just after the half-time break.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling had a decent game but was fairly ineffective in attack. He played three key passes and attempted three shots, of which just one was on target.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mason Mount had a decent game and did well in midfield. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one cross, one long ball and two key passes. He also won four of his 10 duels.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz had a mixed game as he was dormant for large parts. He attempted two shots, of which one was off target and the other was blocked. He won five of his 10 duels and played one key pass.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5/10

Aubameyang made a good start to the game and scored with a smart finish to draw Chelsea level after 38 minutes. He attempted another shot which was off target.

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Loftus-Cheek came on in the second period for the injured Jorginho and put in a good performance.

Armando Broja - 6.5/10

Broja came on in the second half and had a decent game.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher came on midway through the second period and scored a stunning goal in the 90th minute to give Chelsea the lead.

Christian Pulisic - N/A

Pulisic was brought on for the closing stages of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

